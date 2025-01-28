Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Meta AI to use 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger for recommendations

Apps
Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook account
Meta has just announced that its AI assistant will use 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger to provide better recommendations to users. The social media giant started to gradually roll out a new feature that allows Meta AI to remember certain details that users share with it in 1:1 chats on WhatsApp and Messenger.

Now Meta is rolling out this feature to Meta AI on Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp for iOS and Android in the United States and Canada. According to Meta, its AI will only remember certain things users tell it in 1:1 conversation, not group chats. Also, users can delete the information at any time.

For example, let’s say you’re hungry for breakfast and ask Meta AI for some ideas. It suggests an omelette or a fancy frittata, and you respond in the chat to let Meta AI know that you’re a vegan. Meta AI can remember that information and use it to inform future recipe recommendations.


Meta AI recommendations based on 1:1 chats | Screenshots credits: Meta

In addition to this Meta AI feature, the company announced it’s also rolling out a greater level of personalization for AI on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram. Thanks to this new feature, Meta AI will be able to suggest various activities based (i.e. concerts) on the home location that you have listed as part of your Facebook profile and recent views of reels featuring live performances.

Meta AI recommendations based on home location | Screenshot credit: Meta

This higher level of personalization for Meta AI is rolling out on Facebook, Messenger and Instagram in the United States and Canada. Keep in mind that this is a gradual rollout, so it might take a while for the new feature to be visible.
Cosmin Vasile
