Meta AI reaches 500 million users in just one year

However, Meta AI still has some borders it can’t cross, like the EU, where it’s currently unavailable. The hold-up? Privacy concerns over how Meta collects data and trains its AI models. Meta has been directed to halt AI training using user posts from Facebook and Instagram in the EU due to possible privacy law conflicts.Yet, if Meta can iron out these privacy wrinkles, Zuckerberg’s goal for Meta AI to become the top AI assistant globally just might come true.Beyond AI, Meta’s Threads app is on a roll, too. According to Zuckerberg, Threads now boasts close to 275 million monthly users and is adding more than a million sign-ups daily. He also mentioned that user engagement is climbing alongside the impressive growth in sign-ups.