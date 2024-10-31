Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Meta AI reaches 500 million users in just one year

Back in the summer, Mark Zuckerberg posted on Threads that Meta AI – the AI assistant integrated across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – was racking up over 185 million weekly users and more than 400 million monthly users. With numbers like that, it’s on its way to becoming the world’s most-used generative AI assistant. And now, Meta has hit another major milestone on that path.

Meta AI is on track to become the world’s most-used chatbot


According to a new report, Zuckerberg announced during Meta’s latest earnings call that Meta AI has now surpassed half a billion users, hitting this milestone just about a year after the AI assistant first launched last fall.

Zuckerberg noted that Meta AI is still on track to become the world’s most-used assistant by the end of 2024, though he hasn’t exactly clarified how they’re measuring that success.

Although there are other AI assistants or chatbots out there, like ChatGPT or Gemini, I think it’s not surprising that Meta AI is on the path of becoming the most used one. Why? Because it’s built right into Meta’s massively popular platforms – Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram – which means users don’t need to hop between apps just to get answers.

Plus, Meta’s been beefing up its assistant’s capabilities. For example, recently, there’s been talk about Meta developing its own search engine specifically for Meta AI, giving users real-time, conversational responses on current events.

Meta AI supports image creation, summarization and more. | Video credit – Meta

However, Meta AI still has some borders it can’t cross, like the EU, where it’s currently unavailable. The hold-up? Privacy concerns over how Meta collects data and trains its AI models. Meta has been directed to halt AI training using user posts from Facebook and Instagram in the EU due to possible privacy law conflicts.

Yet, if Meta can iron out these privacy wrinkles, Zuckerberg’s goal for Meta AI to become the top AI assistant globally just might come true.

Beyond AI, Meta’s Threads app is on a roll, too. According to Zuckerberg, Threads now boasts close to 275 million monthly users and is adding more than a million sign-ups daily. He also mentioned that user engagement is climbing alongside the impressive growth in sign-ups.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

