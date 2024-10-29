Meta reportedly eyes its own search engine to break free from Google and Microsoft

Meta AI is already available in many countries around the world. | Video credit – Meta





I think it's hardly a shocker that Meta wants more control over its own tech – after all, this is the company building its own Metaverse, right? But all kidding aside, Meta's big AI investments seem to be gaining serious traction. In fact, Zuckerberg shared on Threads back in August that Meta AI now has over 185 million active users every week and more than 400 million every month. So, it's no surprise the company is doubling down on this momentum.