Meta introduces ad-free subscription plans in European countries
As reported back in September, Meta introduced a new subscription option for Facebook and Instagram users in European countries. The option was demanded by the EU as an alternative to those who don’t want to see the company’s ads on their feeds.
In a statement released earlier today, Meta said that in order to “comply with evolving European regulations,” it decided to launch a new subscription option in the EU, EEA and Switzerland.
For example, an ad-free Facebook/Instagram subscription will cost €9.99 per month on the web, but iOS and Android users will have to come up with €12.99 per month for the same type of subscription. According to Meta, once a subscription is acquired, it will apply to all linked Facebook and Instagram accounts in a user’s Accounts Center.
If you don’t mind seeing ads on your Facebook and Instagram feeds, this change will not affect you in any way. The subscription is only meant to provide users with an option in case they don’t want any kind of advertising to be seen on their pages.
Facebook and Instagram users will be able to subscribe to avoid seeing ads in November. While subscribed, their information will not be used for ads. As far as the price goes, Meta announced the depending on where the subscription is purchased the cost could be higher or lower.
The bad news is that this will only be available until next year, so starting March 1, 2024, an additional fee of €6 per month on the web and €8 per month on iOS and Android will apply for each additional account listed in a user’s Account Center.
