Meta is pulling the Facebook Messenger app from the Apple Watch

After this month is over, Meta is pulling the Facebook Messenger app from the Apple Watch. Starting on June 1st, Apple Watch users will no longer be able to send or receive messages using the app. The news got out after some users of the wearable spotted a notification on the Apple Watch Messenger app titled "Changes to Messenger on Apple Watch." The notification said, "After May 31st, Messenger won’t be available as an Apple Watch app, but you can still get Messenger notifications on your watch."

A Facebook spokesperson confirmed the news and pointed out that those who want to send and receive messages using Facebook Messenger can still do so via the iPhone app, through their desktop, or by using the website. For some reason, Meta hasn't shared this decision with many and it has yet to release a public statement. Apple is expected to release watchOS 10 in September with a focus on widgets instead of third-party apps.

As for the reasoning behind the move by Meta, some have been guessing that the decision to pull the Facebook Messenger app from the Apple Watch came about because time spent on the Apple Watch app resulted in less time spent using the iOS Facebook Messenger app. And that is important since it meant fewer Messenger subscribers would be exposed to ads. So if you guessed that Meta's decision was made over money, you certainly might be right.


As one Redditor ("thinvanilla") pointed out, "This is it. I also remember back in the day when Facebook had special integration so that you could make posts and upload photos directly without having to open the app. Obviously this meant people didn't need to open the app as much, and that meant less ads, so they removed it."

If you use the Facebook Messenger app on your Apple Watch, you have less than three weeks left to enjoy using it unless Meta has a change of heart. Since its decision to eliminate the Apple Watch app might have to do with money, don't hold your breath hoping for Meta to reverse its decision.

