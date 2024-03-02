Up Next:
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu recently announced its exit from the smartphone business and the cancelation of all the flagships it had in the works with one exception, the 21 Pro. Earlier this week, the Chinese company introduced what could be its last ever flagship, the Meizu 21 Pro.
Unsurprisingly, the phone feels like an amazing device on paper. At just $700, Meizu 21 Pro offers everything that you’d expect from a flagship Android smartphone including a powerful chipset, lots of memory and a great camera.
Under the hood, the phone packs Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB or 16GB RAM. As far as storage goes, customers will have multiple choices at their disposal such as 256GB, 512GB and even 1TB.
Meizu 21 Pro is powered by a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It also has a stunning 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 3192 x 1368 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.
Those who want Meizu’s last flagship smartphone can pick up the 21 Pro in any of the four colors: Black, Blue, White or Green. It’s worth mentioning that the first three color versions feature a glass back, while the Green model has a leatherette back.
What makes the Meizu 21 Pro a very interesting device is that you can get one for just $700, a lot less than other new flagships available on the market. Granted, the phone is only available in China, Meizu 21 Pro remains one of the most competitively priced flagships in the country.
On the back, there’s a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor. Unlike the vanilla model, Meizu 21 Pro is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.
