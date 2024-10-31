Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 to get inspired by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite in this way

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Processors
A MediaTek Dimensity chipset on an abstract, tech-like background.
It's not yet been a full month since the Dimensity 9400 was launched and we're getting some hot information about another MediaTek chipset, dubbed Dimensity 8400.

Numerous flagships are set to pack the high-end Dimensity 9400… and how couldn't they?

The Dimensity 9400 chipset is built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, the 9400 is 40% more power-efficient and includes several improvements in CPU performance, gaming features, and AI capabilities, positioning it as a strong competitor in the high-end market.

One major architectural feature of the Dimensity 9400 is MediaTek’s second-generation "All Big Core" design, which omits smaller, energy-saving cores in favor of only high-performance cores. It includes one powerful Arm Cortex-X925 core running at over 3.62GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores, resulting in a 35% improvement in single-core performance and a 28% boost in multi-core performance.

The reason I'm raising up the "All Big Core" design is because the (slightly lower-tier) Dimensity 8400 is set to also benefit from it. If you're keeping an eye on the industry, you'll know that the famous brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite also utilizes a similar all-big-core design.

Well-known tech tipster, Digital Chat Station (from China's Weibo platform) is spilling the beans on the potential Dimensity 8400.

The Dimensity 8400 is expected to include ARM’s new Cortex-A725 as its prime core, a powerful architecture that could propel the SoC to an AnTuTu benchmark score between 1.7 and 1.8 million. For context, this would place it above the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s typical 1.6 million score and bring it closer to the 8 Gen 3 and its 2 million score range.

While MediaTek has not confirmed an official release date for the Dimensity 8400, recent mentions in Xiaomi’s HyperOS codebase hint that it could soon appear in Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco devices, with the chip model identified as "MT6899".

Recommended Stories

What's a chipset?



At its core, a smartphone chipset or system-on-chip (SoC) is the essential processing unit that powers the entire device. It houses the CPU, GPU, memory controllers, connectivity modules, and various other components, all working together to manage the phone’s functions and performance.

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process, ensuring improved efficiency and power management. But what’s catching attention is the potential use of an "all-big-core" architecture. Instead of combining high-performance cores with smaller, energy-efficient cores, this design incorporates only high-performance cores, enhancing the processor’s ability to handle demanding tasks like high-definition gaming, AI operations, and real-time data processing.

The significance of this architecture is that it shifts focus toward raw processing power, appealing to users who require high-end performance without compromise. For everyday users, this means smoother gaming experiences, quicker app loading, and better multitasking capabilities.

I have no doubt that the Dimensity 8400 is going to be a popular choice for many mid-range champions that will in fact offer flagship-level experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
T-Mobile and SpaceX's direct-to-cell service is suddenly so much more exciting
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
Upcoming T-Mobile Tuesdays gift might be this season's comfiest accessory
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
New Google Messages feature to allow users to choose custom images for contacts
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Samsung and Apple reportedly looking to acquire Intel, what it means for you
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
Don't track your pet with an AirTag, it's dangerous and could cost you $5,000
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service
T-Mobile will give you an insane amount of freebies if you try out its blazing fast new 5G service

Latest News

I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
I write deals for a living and would totally get the 256GB Pixel Tablet at this price
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is an absolute hit at $350 off via the official store
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Lower and lower, the Galaxy Watch 6 falls to an even cheaper price on Amazon
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
Microsoft Teams announces new chat and channels experience for all platforms
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
The Gmail app gets new shortcuts on the web and mobile
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
Samsung to unveil One UI 7 on November 21?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless