MediaTek's Dimensity 8400 to get inspired by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite in this way
Up Next:
It's not yet been a full month since the Dimensity 9400 was launched and we're getting some hot information about another MediaTek chipset, dubbed Dimensity 8400.
Numerous flagships are set to pack the high-end Dimensity 9400… and how couldn't they?
The Dimensity 9400 chipset is built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, the 9400 is 40% more power-efficient and includes several improvements in CPU performance, gaming features, and AI capabilities, positioning it as a strong competitor in the high-end market.
Well-known tech tipster, Digital Chat Station (from China's Weibo platform) is spilling the beans on the potential Dimensity 8400.
The Dimensity 8400 is expected to include ARM’s new Cortex-A725 as its prime core, a powerful architecture that could propel the SoC to an AnTuTu benchmark score between 1.7 and 1.8 million. For context, this would place it above the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s typical 1.6 million score and bring it closer to the 8 Gen 3 and its 2 million score range.
While MediaTek has not confirmed an official release date for the Dimensity 8400, recent mentions in Xiaomi’s HyperOS codebase hint that it could soon appear in Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco devices, with the chip model identified as "MT6899".
At its core, a smartphone chipset or system-on-chip (SoC) is the essential processing unit that powers the entire device. It houses the CPU, GPU, memory controllers, connectivity modules, and various other components, all working together to manage the phone’s functions and performance.
The significance of this architecture is that it shifts focus toward raw processing power, appealing to users who require high-end performance without compromise. For everyday users, this means smoother gaming experiences, quicker app loading, and better multitasking capabilities.
I have no doubt that the Dimensity 8400 is going to be a popular choice for many mid-range champions that will in fact offer flagship-level experience.
Numerous flagships are set to pack the high-end Dimensity 9400… and how couldn't they?
The Dimensity 9400 chipset is built on TSMC's advanced 3nm process. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 9300, the 9400 is 40% more power-efficient and includes several improvements in CPU performance, gaming features, and AI capabilities, positioning it as a strong competitor in the high-end market.
One major architectural feature of the Dimensity 9400 is MediaTek’s second-generation "All Big Core" design, which omits smaller, energy-saving cores in favor of only high-performance cores. It includes one powerful Arm Cortex-X925 core running at over 3.62GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores, resulting in a 35% improvement in single-core performance and a 28% boost in multi-core performance.
The reason I'm raising up the "All Big Core" design is because the (slightly lower-tier) Dimensity 8400 is set to also benefit from it. If you're keeping an eye on the industry, you'll know that the famous brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite also utilizes a similar all-big-core design.
Well-known tech tipster, Digital Chat Station (from China's Weibo platform) is spilling the beans on the potential Dimensity 8400.
The Dimensity 8400 is expected to include ARM’s new Cortex-A725 as its prime core, a powerful architecture that could propel the SoC to an AnTuTu benchmark score between 1.7 and 1.8 million. For context, this would place it above the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2’s typical 1.6 million score and bring it closer to the 8 Gen 3 and its 2 million score range.
While MediaTek has not confirmed an official release date for the Dimensity 8400, recent mentions in Xiaomi’s HyperOS codebase hint that it could soon appear in Xiaomi, Redmi, or Poco devices, with the chip model identified as "MT6899".
Recommended Stories
What's a chipset?
Dimensity 9400 is also ready for tri-fold phones. | Image credit – MediaTek
At its core, a smartphone chipset or system-on-chip (SoC) is the essential processing unit that powers the entire device. It houses the CPU, GPU, memory controllers, connectivity modules, and various other components, all working together to manage the phone’s functions and performance.
MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 is expected to be manufactured using TSMC’s 4nm process, ensuring improved efficiency and power management. But what’s catching attention is the potential use of an "all-big-core" architecture. Instead of combining high-performance cores with smaller, energy-efficient cores, this design incorporates only high-performance cores, enhancing the processor’s ability to handle demanding tasks like high-definition gaming, AI operations, and real-time data processing.
The significance of this architecture is that it shifts focus toward raw processing power, appealing to users who require high-end performance without compromise. For everyday users, this means smoother gaming experiences, quicker app loading, and better multitasking capabilities.
I have no doubt that the Dimensity 8400 is going to be a popular choice for many mid-range champions that will in fact offer flagship-level experience.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: