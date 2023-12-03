This awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker is currently dirt cheap on Amazon and sounds incredible

Marshall Kilburn II: Save $120! The Marshall Kilburn II can now be yours for $120 off its price if you act fast and pull the trigger on this deal now. The speaker sounds incredible, has good battery life, and is a real bargain. $120 off (40%) Buy at Amazon

Marshall is a renowned name among audiophiles, and with a reason. The company makes incredible-sounding amps, headphones, and speakers. And right now, Amazon has an amazing offer on an awesome Marshall Bluetooth speaker, allowing you to up your listening experience without tanking your bank account in the process.The speaker we are talking about is the Marshall Kilburn II, which is currently available with an unbelievable 40% markdown. Or, in other words, you can now snatch this handsome fella with an incredible voice for a whopping $120 off its price if you are quick enough and pull the trigger on this deal.As a proper Marshall speaker, the Kilburn II looks like a mini amplifier, which makes it stand out from the crowd. In addition to its fancy design, the speaker packs an amazing sound and even delivers good bass for such a tiny device. Furthermore, it comes with dedicated bass and treble knobs, through which you can fine-tune the sound of your speaker entirely to your preferences.In terms of battery life, expect the Marshall Kilburn II to last up to 20 hours on a single charge. However, if you blast your songs on a volume turned up to 11, the speaker won't last for that long. Fortunately, the speaker also has a battery meter, so you will see when it's time for charging.Now, Marshall advertises its Kilburn II as water-resistant; however, the device packs only an IPX2 water-resistant rating, which means it can withstand water splashes from a 15-degree angle. So, keep that in mind if you decide to listen to Taylor Swift while taking a shower.Nevertheless, the Marshall Kilburn II currently checks the two most important boxes: sound quality and price. The speaker sounds amazing and is a real steal at its current price on Amazon. Just be sure to get one through this deal now since tomorrow may be too late.