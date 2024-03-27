Bloomberg's Gurman is the big winner as no new iPads were released on Tuesday





The big winner was Bloomberg's star of stage, screen, and television Mark Gurman. Gurman, as close to being an Apple insider as anyone in the media could be, made a point of saying that no new iPads would be released on March 26th and went on to forecast that the new tablets will be released later in April . Gurman made it clear that the new iPads were not coming on Tuesday and he was correct.









The new iPad Pro (2024) 11-inch and 12.9-inch models will be the first iPads ever to sport OLED panels which means that you should expect Apple to jack up the price. The two top-of-the-line tablets will be powered by the powerful 3nm M3 chips and should feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, a revised camera island, and possibly add support for MagSafe wireless charging (How cool would that be?).







With the higher pricing expected for the OLED-equipped iPad Pro, Apple reportedly decided to give consumers a lower-priced large-screened tablet to buy by adding a new 12.9-inch version of the iPad Air (2024) to go along with the traditional 10.9-inch model. Both iPad Air displays will be LCD. This series will also feature a landscape-oriented front-facing camera and will be powered by the 4nm M2 SoC.





We should also see Apple introduce a new Apple Pencil, a new Magic Keyboard, and perhaps some other new accessories.







Both new tablet series should be released next month and will be the first new iPad models to be launched by Apple in more than a year. Last year, for the first time since the first iPad went on sale in 2010, Apple went a whole calendar year without bringing out a new tablet



