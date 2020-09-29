Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
The Joker is playing havoc again with the Google Play Store, but flashing the Bat-Signal in the darkened Gotham sky won't help. For those unfamiliar with this form of malware, it is able to get past Google's security system by delaying its malicious intent allowing it to saunter past Google's guards (more on that below). Once it is installed on your phone via an infected app, it helps load more malware on your device that subscribes you to premium WAP (wireless application protocol) services without your knowledge or consent. According to security firm ZScaler, Joker can also help bad actors steal your SMS messages, contact lists, and information pertaining to your device.
- All Good PDF Scanner
- Blue Scanner
- Care Message
- Desire Translate
- Direct Messenger
- Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF
- Meticulous Scanner
- Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
- One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator
- Paper Doc Scanner
- Part Message
- Private SMS
- Style Photo Collage
- Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus
- Tangram App Lock
- Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
To get past Google's defenses, the bad actors copy the function of a legit app and upload it to the Play Store. At first, the app will run without any problems. However, after a few hours or as long as a few days, other components are added to the app and the malicious activities start to take place.
If you do own an Android phone or tablet, check to make sure that none of the apps have been downloaded on your device. Go to Settings > Apps & notifications > App info and you will see a list of your current apps in alphabetical order.