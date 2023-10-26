Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Meta denies Pro-Palestinian content suppression, Malaysia to issue a warning to TikTok

Meta and TikTok are close to getting an official warning from Malaysia's communications regulator over the alleged blocking of pro-Palestinian content.

As Reuters reports, the communications minister in Malaysia is concerned with supposed censorship that regards pro-Palestinian content on both Facebook and Instagram, as well as on the short video-sharing app that’s popular mainly among the youth.

After Fahmi Fadzil (Malaysia’s communications minister) accused the social media platforms of restricting content supporting the Palestinians, Meta quickly denied it and said it was not deliberately suppressing voices on Facebook.

A spokesperson from Meta said there was "no truth" to the claim. "Our policies are designed to keep people safe on our apps while giving everyone a voice," the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

"If this issue is ignored, I will not hesitate to take a very firm approach and stance," Fahmi said in a posting on the social media platform X. Without elaborating on what this firm approach might include besides an official warning, Fahmi said many parties in Malaysia had urged the government to take action against Meta and TikTok for allegedly restricting pro-Palestinian content. Fahmi said Malaysians have a right to freedom of speech regarding the Palestinian cause, adding that right will not be taken away.

He’s to meet TikTok representatives next week to discuss the matter.
