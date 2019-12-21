Check out the reason why FCC Chairman Pai won't allow internet voice calls on airplanes
According to CNN, there is one thing that prevents most airlines from allowing passengers to use their phones to make calls during a flight. It has nothing to do with radio signals interfering with the controls in the cockpit; it has everything to do with opposition from flight attendants and others who say that allowing calls to be made on a flight would lead to more conflicts and chaos in the sky. In two different emails, Taylor Garland, spokesperson for the Association of Flight Attendants, made the position of her union clear. "We are strongly against voice calls on planes," she wrote in one email. In another missive, she typed, "NO CELL PHONES."
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says he values silence at 30,000 feet
An executive at one of the satellite companies that offer internet service on international flights said that allowing voice calls over internet would be a snap. "Most airlines have the ability to permit devices to make voice calls but choose not to. When the industry is ready, it probably will be as simple as flipping a switch." Some airlines already allow passengers to text during a flight. And while it is not illegal to make a call inflight, the FCC blocks the airborne use of two popular cellphone bands. The regulatory agency had proposed allowing passengers to make calls at high altitudes in 2013 under then-FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. But four years later, current Chairman Ajit Pai put the kibosh on the proposal. His reason? "Taking it off the table permanently will be a victory for Americans who, like me, value a moment of quiet at 30,000 feet,"Pai stated.
Besides the FCC, the FAA also has its own regulations. Section 403 of the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2018 says, "The Secretary of Transportation shall issue regulations to prohibit an individual on an aircraft from engaging in voice communications using a mobile communications device during a flight of that aircraft in scheduled passenger interstate or intrastate air transportation."
There are going to be businessmen who relish the possibility of going over the Anderson deal in mid-flight. Or young parents on the way to a vacation destination that want to check in with the sitter. But those who prefer silence on airplanes note that passengers on most flights can pay for Wi-Fi and send emails. And as we just pointed out, many airlines now allow passengers to send and receive text messages.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):