Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.
Discussions are now open! Start your own threads and share your thoughts with the community.

Samsung could produce cutting-edge chips in the U.S. two years before TSMC

Samsung Foundry will be the first to produce 2nm chips on U.S. soil, two years ahead of TSMC.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Processors
Samsung Exynos AP placeholder against a background of icons.
At the start of this year, we told you that the world's largest foundry, TSMC, is expected to manufacture chips using its 2nm process node in the United States by 2028. The foundry's Arizona facilities will produce the cutting-edge chips and even though TSMC is going to be shipping 2nm silicon from its Taiwan fabs during the second half of this year or early next year, it will still be quite the feather in President Donald Trump's hat to have 2nm chips made in the states just 2 years after they are launched in Taiwan.

In that same report from back in January, we also noted that TSMC won't be the only foundry to build 2nm chips in the States. Samsung will also be producing 2nm chips in the U.S. as the company hopes to join TSMC in taking advantage of President Trump's desire to have cutting-edge semiconductors built in the U.S. along with major consumer electronics like the iPhone.

The article we published in January said that Samsung was building a fab for advanced chip production in Taylor, Texas. Now, five months later, Samsung has started preparing production lines at the Taylor facility. We could see 2nm chips roll off the line in Taylor starting next January or February which would be two years ahead of TSMC's 2028 target for 2nm production in the U.S.

There has been plenty of interest from tech firms interested in buying U.S.-made advanced chipsets, especially in light of the tariffs imposed by President Trump. Semiconductors built in the U.S. would not be subject to tariffs which are simply import taxes placed on products imported into the U.S.

The iconic TSMC silicon wafer logo is shown on a chip.
Even with a head start as long as two years over TSMC's U.S. 2nm production, Samsung Foundry must get its yield up. | Image credit-RetailNewsAsia

Globally, Samsung Foundry is well behind TSMC in global market share and part of the reason is Samsung Foundry's poor yields on advanced process nodes which drives up the prices customers pay for the chips they purchase. Samsung's plans originally called for it to produce 4nm chips in the U.S. at first. Despite spending heavily on the project, the Korean firm didn't manufacture one 4nm chip in the U.S. which has many questioning whether Samsung can build 2nm chips in the U.S.

As it always seems to be when discussing Samsung Foundry, the Foundry's yield is key. Supposedly, Samsung has achieved a 40% yield with its SF2 (2nm) production compared to 60% for TSMC. Typically a yield of 70% or higher is needed to start mass production so while Samsung hopes that it can take advantage of the two-year head start it will have producing 2nm chips in America, the story remains the same: Samsung needs to get its yield up so that it can start mass production at the 2nm node in the U.S.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Which U.S. carrier do you use, and how does it perform day-to-day?

by Abdullah Asim •

Best ways to use AI on your phone?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra

by Rad Slavov • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven’t (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like

Latest News

The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone’s thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless