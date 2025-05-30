macOS 26 leak: Apple's next update could spell the end for these Macs
A new report suggests Apple is drawing a sharper line between Intel and Apple Silicon – and some popular models may be left behind.
MacOS 26, yep, 26, not macOS 16, is likely going to be the next macOS version that Apple will release in the fall. The new OS is rumored to drop support for some older Intel-based Mac models that are currently supporting macOS Sequoia.
The report comes from uncited sources familiar with the matter, who spoke with AppleInsider. These sources claim that the following Macs and MacBooks will not be supported for the new macOS version this fall:
These models are the oldest models of Macs that were supported by Apple's current macOS, macOS Sequoia. The fact that those models are said to have been omitted during the development of the new operating system indicates that they may not be in the supported list when macOS 26 drops.
If this is true, it would mean that for a second consecutive year, Apple is narrowing support for Macs running on Intel processors. The Cupertino tech giant is also delivering the full feature set primarily to Apple devices powered by its own, homegrown Apple Silicon.
Reportedly, macOS 26's first developer beta may exceed 17GB in size. This is more or less 2GB larger than the first beta of macOS Sequoia. Rumors indicate the new operating system will be heavily inspired by visionOS's design language. So, expect translucent materials and rounded window elements.
This would be the most significant visual update to macOS in years if this turns out to be true.
Meanwhile, the naming scheme is worth a comment. Rumors say Cupertino will be shifting the naming system for its software platforms to match the year. The change is also said to happen for iOS (iOS 26) and all other Apple OSes.
Apple's WWDC 2025 is coming soon, starting on June 9 with a keynote. During this conference, Apple will reveal macOS 26 as well as iOS 26 and other software. The first developer beta of the new macOS is said to be released immediately after the keynote ends, while the stable, public version will be released sometime in the fall.
The report comes from uncited sources familiar with the matter, who spoke with AppleInsider. These sources claim that the following Macs and MacBooks will not be supported for the new macOS version this fall:
MacBook Pro (2018)
- iMac (2019)
- iMac Pro (2017)
- Mac mini (2018)
- MacBook Air (2020, Intel-based)
These models are the oldest models of Macs that were supported by Apple's current macOS, macOS Sequoia. The fact that those models are said to have been omitted during the development of the new operating system indicates that they may not be in the supported list when macOS 26 drops.
If this is true, it would mean that for a second consecutive year, Apple is narrowing support for Macs running on Intel processors. The Cupertino tech giant is also delivering the full feature set primarily to Apple devices powered by its own, homegrown Apple Silicon.
If this rumor is true, here are the models that would support macOS 26:
- MacBook Pro (2019 and later)
- iMac (2020 and later)
- Mac Pro (2019 and later)
- Mac mini (M1 and later)
- Mac Studio (all models)
- MacBook Air (M1 and later)
Reportedly, macOS 26's first developer beta may exceed 17GB in size. This is more or less 2GB larger than the first beta of macOS Sequoia. Rumors indicate the new operating system will be heavily inspired by visionOS's design language. So, expect translucent materials and rounded window elements.
This would be the most significant visual update to macOS in years if this turns out to be true.
Meanwhile, the naming scheme is worth a comment. Rumors say Cupertino will be shifting the naming system for its software platforms to match the year. The change is also said to happen for iOS (iOS 26) and all other Apple OSes.
Apple's WWDC 2025 is coming soon, starting on June 9 with a keynote. During this conference, Apple will reveal macOS 26 as well as iOS 26 and other software. The first developer beta of the new macOS is said to be released immediately after the keynote ends, while the stable, public version will be released sometime in the fall.
Things that are NOT allowed: