Apple confirms WWDC 2025 date. Will there be surprises with the next iPhone software version?





Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The on-site experience will include live viewing of the Keynote and Platforms' State of the Union, as well as opportunities for direct engagement with Apple experts. The online portion of the conference will feature video sessions and online labs, designed to provide developers with the tools they need in order to create better apps.





You’re gonna want to save the date for the week of June 9! #WWDC25pic.twitter.com/gjzYZCkPbA — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 25, 2025



visionOS 3. Expectations are high for details on all the aforementioned operating systems, as well as updates to macOS and tvOS, as these will dictate the user experience across Apple's extensive product lineup for the coming year. Of course, as mobile enthusiasts, we'll be closely following WWDC 2025 with particular interest in the anticipated iOS 19 , iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and even3. Expectations are high for details on all the aforementioned operating systems, as well as updates to macOS and tvOS, as these will dictate the user experience across Apple's extensive product lineup for the coming year.





While the focus of WWDC is predominantly on software, there's always a degree of speculation regarding potential previews or hints of upcoming hardware, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the event. Stay tuned to this site for more WWDC 2025 updates once they become available.