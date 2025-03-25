Apple confirms WWDC 2025 date. Will there be surprises with the next iPhone software version?
Alright folks, mark your calendars! Apple has just dropped the news that their annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2025) is happening the week of June 9th. This highly anticipated event is a key moment for the company as it sets the stage for the next generation of its operating systems and developer tools.
The on-site experience will include live viewing of the Keynote and Platforms' State of the Union, as well as opportunities for direct engagement with Apple experts. The online portion of the conference will feature video sessions and online labs, designed to provide developers with the tools they need in order to create better apps.
Historically, WWDC is where Apple pulls back the curtain on the next big software updates — including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. These announcements provide developers with crucial insights into the future direction of Apple's platforms, enabling them to create apps for millions of users. The event also draws considerable attention from industry analysts and tech enthusiasts eager to understand Apple's strategic vision in comparison to competitors like Google and Microsoft, who also host similar developer-focused conferences.
This year's WWDC is scheduled from June 9th to June 13th, 2025. Continuing the format adopted in recent years, the conference will primarily be a digital experience, offering global accessibility to developers at no cost. Additionally, Apple will host an exclusive in-person event at Apple Park on June 9th for a limited number of developers and students.
You’re gonna want to save the date for the week of June 9! #WWDC25pic.twitter.com/gjzYZCkPbA— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) March 25, 2025
Of course, as mobile enthusiasts, we'll be closely following WWDC 2025 with particular interest in the anticipated iOS 19, iPadOS 19, watchOS 12, and even visionOS 3. Expectations are high for details on all the aforementioned operating systems, as well as updates to macOS and tvOS, as these will dictate the user experience across Apple's extensive product lineup for the coming year.
While the focus of WWDC is predominantly on software, there's always a degree of speculation regarding potential previews or hints of upcoming hardware, which adds an extra layer of intrigue to the event. Stay tuned to this site for more WWDC 2025 updates once they become available.
