MacBooks are flying off shelves - or at least, out of factories

Apple Laptops
The new MacBook Air M4.
A new report by Counterpoint Research indicates that Apple has shipped a notably high number of MacBooks during the first quarter of 2025, outpacing the general PC market.

According to preliminary data, the overall PC market grew by 6.7% in the first quarter of 2025, with all major vendors seeing growth in shipments.

The Cupertino tech giant leads all major laptop and PC vendors though, by flexing a stunning 17% growth in unit shipments in this quarter over the same quarter last year.

The high first-quarter gains by all vendors could be due to accelerated shipments aiming to avoid the new expected US tariffs, underlines the report. The new tariffs are expected to be implemented later in the year. As you may know, temporary exemptions on tariffs for certain electronics have allowed companies to accelerate shipments during that window.


So, the increase in shipped units doesn't necessarily mean all these shipments are designated for end users or that the sales are higher. Many of these products that have been delivered may remain in inventory throughout the coming months.

Nevertheless, the report also mentions that the launch of the new M4-powered MacBook Air in March of this year has also contributed to this higher number of MacBook shipments. The report underlines that despite the fact that Apple was advertising the M4's AI capabilities, this doesn't necessarily mean that the shipment gains are due to consumers starting to get more interested in AI PCs.

Reportedly, Apple's share of global PC shipments has grown from 9% in the first quarter of last year to 10% in the first quarter of this year. Meanwhile, Lenovo retains the largest market share overall. Lenovo's shipments have also grown significantly in this first quarter, according to the report's estimations, as it's in second place in growth after Apple, rocking 11% growth.
