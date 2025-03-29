Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off

By
0comments
Apple Deals Laptops
A person working on a 13-inch MacBook Air (M3).
Looking for a new, heavily discounted, and powerful laptop that can seamlessly connect to your fancy iPhone? Well, you'll be pleased to learn that the M3-powered MacBook Air fits the bill perfectly, especially with Amazon's current offer.

The retailer has slashed a whole 23% off the 256GB version of this beast, allowing you to score one for just under $850, saving you $250 off the device's usual price of $1,099. Just hurry, as there is no telling how much time you have until this unmissable offer becomes a thing of the past. It would be a shame if you missed out on scoring this laptop at such a bargain price, especially considering how much it brings to the table.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): Save $250 on Amazon!

$250 off (23%)
Amazon is selling the 256GB version of the M3-powered 13-inch MacBook Air at a hefty $250 discount, allowing you to score one for just under $850. The laptop is perfect for work, as it delivers fast performance. In addition, it boasts a gorgeous display, making it great for streaming movies. Don't hesitate—save now!
With its insanely powerful M3 chip, coupled with 16GB of RAM, this bad boy was built to fly through tasks with ease, making it a top pick if you need a laptop for work. It's good for casual gaming, too, especially if you play games optimized for Apple Silicon. However, it's not a gaming laptop, so we don't recommend it if you like to chill out with heavy games like the latest Assassin's Creed Shadows.

We do recommend it for streaming your favorite Apple TV+ series, though. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors, delivering an incredible viewing experience with vibrant visuals. In addition, the laptop boasts four speakers with Spatial Audio support, offering a three-dimensional and more immersive sound. Plus, the laptop offers up to 18 hours of battery life, which means you should be able to binge-watch an entire season before reaching out for a charger.

All in all, the MacBook Air with M3 chip is an absolute must-have at $250 off on Amazon and the perfect choice if you want a powerful laptop that you can use for work and watching movies. So, don't waste time and score one at a bargain price today!
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
