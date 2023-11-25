Amazon is offering better-than-hoped-for discount on M1 iPad Pro

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Amazon has one M1 iPad Pro variant on sale for $749 off
Cyber Monday is almost here and it's during shopping events like this that we find irresistibly good deals like the one Amazon currently has on the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro.

In terms of performance, no tablet comes close to the recent iPad Pros. The 2021 11-inch model runs on the desktop-grade M1 chip and offers unbridled power. Its beautiful screen has a high refresh rate of 120Hz for fluid animations.

11-inch 2021 iPad Pro cellular 1TB

Liquid Retina display | M1 chip | Dual rear cameras | Face ID | LiDar scanner | USB‑C Thunderbolt | 10 hours of battery life
$749 off (44%)
$949 99
$1699
Buy at Amazon

The M1 chip ensures that the slate flies through tasks, making it a joy to use. Whether it's tablety stuff such as browsing the internet and using social media apps or hardcore work such as graphics designing and coding, the iPad Pro will feel smooth and responsive.

Amazon currently has an unbelievably good deal on the cellular 1TB model. It has a street price of $1,699 but the e-commerce giant is offering a discount of 44 percent on it right now, giving you a chance to save $749.

Needless to say, that's a very generous discount, you should not let it go if you need a solid tablet for both leisure and productivity work. Given that the slate will likely be supported for at least five or six years more, going for the 1TB model is a sensible idea as resource-intensive projects eat up storage fast.

This is a cellular model, so you won't be dependent on a WiFi connection to get your work done while you are in a cafe or traveling to a different city for the holidays.

In addition to extreme performance and a nice screen, you also get features like Face ID and lidar scanner, which are not available on any other iPad (or tablet, for that matter).

Buy the 11-inch iPad Pro if you need a portable device with exemplary performance for times when you don't feel like using a bigger device like a laptop or a computer or want to entirely ditch your current workstation. 
