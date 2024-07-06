What this unhappy long-term T-Mobile subscriber did will be repeated by many in the near future

T-Mobile customers are having a tough time dealing with price hikes that they thought they were protected against. It turned out that what they thought was a guarantee against increasing plan prices only protected them for their last bill. Now, even long-term subscribers have had enough. For example, one subscriber was a committed T-Mobile customer who even raised his bill so that his monthly invoice included taxes and fees.

Over social media , this guy said that he was happy paying $70 a month and was willing to do so for the rest of his life. And yeah, he figured that the Price Lock guarantee shielded him from increased monthly plan prices. But during the beginning of this year, the nation's second-largest carrier no longer defined Price Lock as a way to keep your monthly invoice the same as long as you made no changes to your plan. Instead, all Price Lock did was guarantee that T-Mobile would pay the final month of your service if you decided to leave because the wireless provider hiked the price of your plan.





So after they raised the price of this customer's plan, T-Mobile told him that if he didn't like the price hike, he could leave. Of course, thanks to the Price Lock, he wouldn't be on the hook for the last monthly bill if he chose to depart. After nearly 11 years, this customer decided to leave. More interesting is where he decided to go to replace T-Mobile.









T-Mobile , and We've been hearing that MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operators) have been picking up plenty of new business from customers fed up with their postpaid full-service firm. MVNOs don't own their own networks and buy "air time" from AT&T , and Verizon and sell their service to you at a higher price. Most MVNOs are prepaid firms that ask you to pay in advance for each month's service.





The former T-Mobile customer switched to a digital MVNO firm called Visible. Like most of these low-cost MVNOs, Visible saves money by not owning any retail locations or paying reps who seem willing to trick you into making purchases that help them, not you. Owned by Verizon , subscribers get access to Verizon 's 5G network for $25 per month. For $45 a month (currently discounted to $25 per month with Coupon Code VIP20), you are connected to Verizon 's 5G Ultra Wideband network.



With digital firms like Visible , you can manage your plan through an app on your phone or through the website, purchase phones from the top brands, and pay lower prices for your wireless service without worrying whether the rep you've been dealing with added lines to your account without your permission to help him get a larger paycheck.



