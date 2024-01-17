Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices

T-Mobile will no longer keep its word from before about not raising prices
Yesterday, a report said that T-Mobile was raising Home Internet prices for new customers. More worryingly, new customers will not get the same Price Lock guarantee as older customers and will have to make do with a weaker commitment of possible increase in prices with a promise of covering the final month of service should a customer decide to cancel the service after a price increase. 

If you thought this new version of the Price Lock guarantee only applied to Home Internet users, that's not true. According to the latest from The Mobile Report, T-Mobile will introduce a new version of Price Lock on January 18 for most new services and changes.


Unlike T-Mobile's current Price Lock pledge which shields you from price hikes within the carrier's control as long as you make no changes to your plan, the new version makes no mention of keeping existing prices. Instead, it will only bind T-Mobile to pay your final month's bill in case a price hike makes you want to leave. You will have to notify the company within 60 days after a rate increase to make it pay your final month’s recurring service charges.

The new Price Lock commitment is a step down from the current one which kept the prices locked for existing customers who stayed with their original plan.

If you are not planning on removing or altering your current plan, T-Mobile will keep its previous Price Lock promise. The new guarantee will apply to those who add new lines on or after January 18 and those who make changes to their current plan or switch to an ineligible plan. 

If you don't like the new policy and see yourself opening a new account or adding new lines in the future, you might as well do it now before the current Price Lock pledge is phased out.

