Android Patents Google

Google warns: innovation will be stifled if Supreme Court rules against it

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Jan 06, 2020, 8:06 PM
Google warns: innovation will be stifled if Supreme Court rules against it
A long-running legal battle between Google and Oracle has finally made it to the Supreme Court. In August 2010, Oracle accused Google of using more than 37 Java APIs, and 11 lines of  source code from Oracle's Java software without permission in the Android operating system. APIs, or Application programming interfaces, allow software to communicate with each other. The suit was filed just seven months after Oracle acquired Java by closing on its purchase of Sun Microsystems, a transaction that closed on January 27, 2010. Oracle is seeking at least $8.8 billion from Google.

Both sides have had legal victories along the way to the Supreme Court. In May 2012, a jury ruled that Google did not infringe on any patents owned by Oracle. But Oracle won an appeal and the case was remanded back to lower court. And that is where Google won again as the jury ruled that Java's APIs were covered by the fair use doctrine that allowed Google to use them without permission from Oracle. We should note that since Android Nougat, Google had replaced Java's API with ones taken from an open-source version of Java available from the Java Development Kit offered by Oracle.

Google says that if Oracle wins, computer innovation will be "stifled"


But this legal battle has had more twists and turns than an NBA game. In March 2018, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit overturned the previous decision and remanded the case back to lower court to compute damages. Over the course of the trial, APIs went from not being copyrightable, which played to Google's defense, to being copyrightable allowing Oracle to lick its lips at the prospect of collecting a huge award. But the Supreme Court, which originally decided not to listen to the case in 2014 when Google asked, announced back in November that it would hear the case.


Google submitted a filing to the Supreme Court today that once again argues that what it did was legal to use APIs taken from Java to help make it easier for Android to communicate with other software. Google warns the Supreme Court that if it rules against the company, innovation will be "stifled" in the computer industry. The company's Senior Vice President of Global Affairs and its Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker wrote on a blog post today that "We’re asking the Court to reaffirm the importance of the software interoperability that has allowed millions of developers to write millions of applications that work on billions of devices. As Microsoft said in an earlier filing in this case: Consumers ... expect to be able to take a photo on their Apple phone, save it onto Google’s cloud servers, and edit it on their Surface tablets."

The Supreme Court will have to make the tough decision, like the lower courts before it did, whether APIs can be protected by copyrights. If the answer is "yes," the next question is whether or not it is fair to allow the use of these legally protected interfaces to create new technologies. Google's Walker sums up this aspect of his company's arguments with an easy to understand scenario. "Imagine a world in which every time you went to a different building, you needed a different plug to fit the proprietary socket, and no one was allowed to create adapters."

Walker writes that Google is looking forward to making its case before the Supreme Court this coming spring. He also explains the importance of this long-running case by stating, "Open interfaces between programs are the building blocks of many of the services and products we use today, as well as of technologies we haven’t yet imagined. An Oracle win would upend the way the technology industry has always approached the important issue of software interfaces. It would for the first time grant copyright owners a monopoly power to stymie the creation of new implementations and applications. And it would make it harder and costlier for developers and startups to create more products for people to use."

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-120hz-display
The Samsung Galaxy S20 series will reportedly feature 120Hz displays
oneplus-8-lite-dummy-reveals-triple-camera-setup
Photo claims to show OnePlus 8 Lite dummy with three rear cameras
leaked-samsung-promo-reveals-february-11-unpacked-event
Leaked Samsung promo reveals when the Galaxy 20 line and the Galaxy Fold 2 could be unveiled
google-has-no-plans-for-a-pixel-4a-xl
Hot rumor: Google to release just one mid-range Pixel model this year
lg-g9-design-renders-leak
Leaked LG G9 ThinQ renders show quad-camera setup, notched display
samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-lite-specs-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite & Note 10 Lite are official: premium features, lower prices
Survey-US-phone-market-share-Samsung-Apple
Samsung and Apple have established a firm duopoly on the US phone market

Popular stories

iPhone-update-leads-users-to-block-tracking-WSJ
New iOS 13 feature has led tens of millions of iPhone users to disable this setting
some-pixel-users-to-get-one-software-update-covering-two-months
Google to kill two birds with one update for some Pixel users
analysts-say-t-mobile-merger-will-be-approved-by-judge
Judge will approve T-Mobile-Sprint merger say some Wall Street analysts
analyst-predicts-states-will-block-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Hidden message from investors: T-Mobile will not close on its current merger deal with Sprint
tim-cook-paid-125-million-dollars-last-year
Now this is the real Apple Pay!
oneplus-6-6t-android-10-update-december
Let's try that again - Android 10 for OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T
iPhone-could-go-notchless-next-year
Apple could drop the notch and Face ID on the iPhone as soon as next year
t-mobile-version-of-oneplus-7-pro-receives-android-10-update
This is one reason why the unlocked version of an Android phone tops the carrier-locked model

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless