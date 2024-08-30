Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Live Nest Cam streaming on Pixel Watch 3 will eventually be available to other Wear OS watches

Official image of Google Pixel Watch 3 showing live Nest Door Camera feed
Google Pixel Watch 3 with Nest Cam feed | Image credit — Google

Pixel Watch 3 owners will soon enjoy a unique feature that extends beyond basic Nest Cam notifications: live streaming of their Nest Cam feeds directly on their watch. This addition allows users to keep an eye on their home or property even when they're away from their phone or computer. However, it won't stay n Pixel Watch 3 exclusive for long, as it will soon be available for other Wear OS devices, extending the convenience to a wider range of smartwatch users.

While the live Nest Cam video and quick actions are initially launching on the Pixel Watch 3, Google has indicated that these features will soon be available on other Pixel Watch models and Wear OS devices. This means that even more smartwatch users will be able to enjoy the convenience and peace of mind that comes with having live access to their Nest Cam feeds from their wrist.

To take advantage of these features, you'll need a compatible camera that's been transferred to the Google Home app. This includes a range of Nest Cams and Nest Doorbells, including both battery-powered and wired models, as well as first-generation Nest Cams.

Pixel Watch 3 live Nest Cam feed as announced at the Made by Google event | Image credit — Google

Google's decision to extend this live Nest Cam streaming feature to other Wear OS devices is a strategic move that has the potential to benefit both users and the company itself. By opening up this functionality beyond the Pixel Watch ecosystem, Google can tap into a much larger user base, increasing the overall adoption and usage of their Nest Cam products.

Additionally, this move promotes interoperability and fosters a more open ecosystem, allowing users to choose the devices that best suit their needs and preferences without being locked into a specific platform.

In the long run, this could even lead to increased innovation and competition, as other smartwatch manufacturers may be inspired to develop similar features or integrate more seamlessly with Nest Cams and other smart home devices. Ultimately, the decision to make live Nest Cam streaming available on a wider range of smartwatches is a win-win situation, offering greater convenience and flexibility for users while also benefiting Google and the broader smartwatch market.
