New features and a new name are reportedly coming to Xiaomi's 6th gen fitness tracker



Xiaomi is one of the hottest smartphone manufacturers on the planet. Besides its handsets, Xiaomi is known for its Mi Band fitness tracker . Originally unveiled in July 2014, the device is typical Xiaomi since it offers plenty of features at a better than reasonable price. Last June, the domestic version of the device went on sale followed a month later by the release of the Global variant.





Earlier this month Huami, the company that builds the Mi Band for Xiaomi, filed its EU Declaration of Conformity . This is a document that a manufacturer must sign to be able to sell their goods in the EU. It indicates that a specific product is in compliance with EU requirements. The document also includes a photo of Xiaomi's next fitness tracker and its two-prong charging cord.





Last year, Xiaomi failed to deliver on two features that were rumored for the device, a blood oxygen sensor that measures whether the user is pushing enough oxygen to his extremities, and support for Amazon digital assistant Alexa. However, shortly after the release of the Mi Band 5, Huami's Amazfit Band 5 was launched and included those two features. That means that we should expect both features this year for Xiaomi's fitness tracker.











According to Gadgets and Wearables , a tipster says that the Mi Band 6 could be equipped with GPS. But considering the pricing of other fitness trackers with this feature, Xiaomi might save GPS for a premium priced version of the device. After all, the non-NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 is priced at around $35. Including GPS could cause that number to double. Another possibility for the new fitness tracker could be an altimeter to track the number of floors the wearer has climbed. The Mi Band 6 also might allow users to respond to SMS messages using pre-set responses. And we could see integration with WhatsApp and Telegram.





The number of sports modes, according to this tipster, will soar from 19 to 30 with the inclusion of Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing and Kickboxing.



