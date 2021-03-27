New features and a new name are reportedly coming to Xiaomi's 6th gen fitness tracker
Xiaomi is one of the hottest smartphone manufacturers on the planet. Besides its handsets, Xiaomi is known for its Mi Band fitness tracker. Originally unveiled in July 2014, the device is typical Xiaomi since it offers plenty of features at a better than reasonable price. Last June, the domestic version of the device went on sale followed a month later by the release of the Global variant.
Last year, Xiaomi failed to deliver on two features that were rumored for the device, a blood oxygen sensor that measures whether the user is pushing enough oxygen to his extremities, and support for Amazon digital assistant Alexa. However, shortly after the release of the Mi Band 5, Huami's Amazfit Band 5 was launched and included those two features. That means that we should expect both features this year for Xiaomi's fitness tracker.
According to Gadgets and Wearables, a tipster says that the Mi Band 6 could be equipped with GPS. But considering the pricing of other fitness trackers with this feature, Xiaomi might save GPS for a premium priced version of the device. After all, the non-NFC variant of the Mi Band 5 is priced at around $35. Including GPS could cause that number to double. Another possibility for the new fitness tracker could be an altimeter to track the number of floors the wearer has climbed. The Mi Band 6 also might allow users to respond to SMS messages using pre-set responses. And we could see integration with WhatsApp and Telegram.
The number of sports modes, according to this tipster, will soar from 19 to 30 with the inclusion of Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table tennis, Badminton, Boxing and Kickboxing.
Regulatory filings have been made in Indonesia and in India under the model number XMSH15HM. The Indonesian filing refers to the product as the Smart Band 6. And on Twitter, Xiaomi has posted a teaser for the Smart Band 6. It appears that Xiaomi plans on releasing its fitness tracker earlier than last year (which, to reiterate, was in June for the domestic model and July for the global unit). More importantly, it looks as though the device will have a new name! If you're a fan of the product, or you're seeking a low-priced fitness tracker representing great value, stay tuned.