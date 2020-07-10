LG Android

Verizon may carry the LG Velvet upon its US release in August

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 10, 2020, 3:08 AM
Verizon may carry the LG Velvet upon its US release in August
Instead of the predictable G9 flagship, LG took the dustier road, and revamped not only the naming concept of its flagship line, but also its specs niche and its looks. Instead of uninspiring G-series numbers that rarely proved a hit with consumers, the company now has a new Velvet phone with the name reflecting its individuality.

Chief among the telltale signs of a different design concept is the "raindrop" camera arrangement on the back of the LG Velvet, and it's precisely the inspiration for this new approach that the chief LG designer recently sat and talked about.

It was led by the desire to break with the "uniform design" flow these days. The result? Well, a rather unorthodox look from the back, and something that immediately attracts attention in the world of giant camera island abominations (looking at you, S20 Ultra). 

The raindrop/teardrop/dewdrop shape of the camera is additionally emphasized by flushing two out of the three lenses with the rear surface. Again, unlike those ugly protrusions we see left and right these days. The camera is not the only signature design piece, though, as LG will offer the Velvet in a variety of cool new finishes, and those are able to look very different from different viewing angles.

LG Velvet release date in the US


While the phone is released in its home turf, and the US pricing has been tipped already, it is yet to hit the shelves in the US. Yesterday, "sources familiar with the matter" tipped The Elec that LG will start mass production of the US model "next month," so August is the LG Velvet release month on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile.

The reason we say Verizon is because LG is reportedly making "design changes, including adding a millimeter (mm) wave antenna," indicating a big possibility that we will see it in Big Red's roster. 

This will be LG's signature phone for the second half of the year in the US, report the sources, but the company is comparatively modest with its Velvet sales projections of about 300,000 units in the US.

LG Velvet specs and price list:

  • Display: 6.7" 1080p, 20.5:9 aspect ratio
  • Processor: Snapdragon 765 5G
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Main cameras: 48MP main + 8MP wide-angle + 5MP depth
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 4300mAh
  • Price: $650

Related phones

Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Velvet on
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Newly leaked renders reveal the premium OnePlus Nord 5G design in full
Popular stories
Here's how you can be the first on your block to run iOS 14 on your iPhone
Popular stories
5 things wrong with mobile gaming
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless