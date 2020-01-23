LG Android

LG could be about to overhaul its flagship smartphone strategy

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 23, 2020, 5:35 AM
LG could be about to overhaul its flagship smartphone strategy
Despite a dwindling market share and a shrinking presence in the premium phone segment, LG is hard at work on yet another flagship in an attempt to salvage what’s left of its business.

The device in question, for lack of a better expression, doesn’t seem very interesting when compared to rival products. But if new rumors are correct, the phone could mark the beginning of a huge release strategy overhaul.

The LG V-series will now compete with Galaxy S models


LG V-series smartphones have historically been released in the fall, although last year the company switched things up by introducing the V50 ThinQ 5G at MWC 2019 ahead of a release in summer. 

David Ruddock of Android Police has heard from sources that this early introduction was not a one-off thing. The South Korean brand is allegedly planning to announce all future V-branded devices during the first quarter of each year. 

In an attempt to compete more directly with Samsung, the LG V60 ThinQ launch is reportedly timed to coincide with that of the Galaxy S20 series. This strategy is expected to continue for years to come. 

LG has previously positioned its G-series smartphones as competitors to the Samsung Galaxy S line and, while the LG G9 ThinQ is expected to make an appearance next month as a cheaper 4G LTE alternative, it seems the company is preparing to phase out the devices completely in 2021.

LG V60 ThinQ & G9 ThinQ: what they bring to the table


To refresh your memory, the LG V60 ThinQ and LG G9 ThinQ are expected to debut with massive 6.8-inch notched OLED displays that are paired with one selfie sensor and a quad-camera setup on the back.

Little is known about the latter right now, but it’s expected to boast an upgraded primary camera paired with improved ultra-wide-angle and telephoto alternatives. A Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait shots is expected as well.

Buyers should be able to find the Snapdragon 865 inside the LG V60 ThinQ, although the chipset inside the LG G9 ThinQ remains to be seen. Regardless, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage as standard seems likely.

Last on the list of features should be a 4,000mAh battery and LG’s version of Android 10, which appears to include a new desktop mode that’s quite similar to Samsung DeX.

Desktop mode could be very important for LG in 2021


Speaking of desktop mode, rumors indicate there are big plans to capitalize on the feature at the moment. These could change over the coming months, but right now LG is allegedly planning to bundle next year’s LG V70 ThinQ with a large display.

The panel, which would measure in at over 10-inches, should act as a tablet or laptop. It’s unclear whether the smartphone will connect to it wirelessly or via a dock, but an accompanying keyboard accessory is likely. 

The move will allow users to take full advantage of the desktop feature without worrying about acquiring an external display to use it on. 

A new flagship series is allegedly coming in fall 2020


As you may have noticed, the aforementioned release strategy creates a huge gap in LG’s flagship lineup – it has no fall release to compete with the iPhones, Galaxy Notes, and Pixels. 

The company fixed this issue last year by releasing improved versions of the LG G8 ThinQ and LG V50 ThinQ in September, but for 2020 it’s believed LG is preparing an entirely new flagship lineup. 

There’s no word whatsoever on what it’ll bring to the table, but LG has previously teased plans to release phones with the so-called “wow factor.” So there is some hope that it’ll be something impressive.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

5 Comments

inFla
Reply

2. inFla

Posts: 219; Member since: Aug 17, 2018

New LG phones, too big, poor updates and too expensive. What could go wrong?

posted on 42 min ago

shield
Reply

3. shield

Posts: 890; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

LG new high-end: 5000mAh battery 50W + 30W wireless 108MPx, Ultra wide 32MPx f/1.7 and OIS and AF, 20MPx zoom 10x with f/2.6.. Stereo, no notch, punch hole or waterdrop notch.. New design no copy other, and Best price!! And better update system!! 3year android!

posted on 42 min ago

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1354; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Ultra wide does not need AF. Everything is in focus.

posted on 32 min ago

User123456789
Reply

5. User123456789

Posts: 1354; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

V needs a pen

posted on 28 min ago

TadTrickle
Reply

6. TadTrickle

Posts: 144; Member since: Apr 08, 2019

This is trivial but I think LG can use a logo rebrand

posted on 16 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-ultra-build-materials-stainless-steel-rumor
Samsung will finally match Apple with the Galaxy S20 Ultra build materials
galaxy-s20-refresh-rate-will-be-60hz-by-default
Here's the latest on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series' refresh rate; Galaxy Z Flip will lock in two positions
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-ultra-z-flip-price-colors-storage-pre-order-leak
Here's how much the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Flip could cost
How-to-secure-your-smartphone-against-hackers
How to protect your phone from being hacked
foldable-motorola-razr-us-release-date-pre-orders-price
Foldable Motorola Razr gets a new US release date, same extravagant price
samsung-galaxy-z-flip-foldable-phone-price-new-report
New report 'confirms' Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip will not be as cheap as once rumored
march-13-is-the-rumored-release-date-for-the-galaxy-s20-series
Possible pre-order and release dates for the Samsung Galaxy S20 series surface
apple-iphone-12-leaks-screen-sizes-dimensions-design-new-color
New iPhone 12 leaks claim to reveal screen sizes, dimensions, and a cool new color

Popular stories

fbi-does-not-need-apple-to-unlock-terrorists-iphones
Trump, Barr, and the FBI do not need Apple to unlock a terrorist's iPhones
Google-Fi-voicemail-support
Important changes are coming to Google Fi soon
t-Mobile-sprint-merger-case-decision-dish
After the closing arguments, the T-Mobile/Sprint merger case leans towards a deal block
apple-contradicts-trump-barr-over-law-enforcement-requests
Data released by Apple contradicts Trump and Barr
samsung-new-smartwatch-rumor-galaxy-watch-active-3
Samsung has a mystery new smartwatch in the pipeline
google-pixel-4-pixel-4-xl-amazon-deals-discounts-gift-cards
Amazon joins Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL deal bonanza with discounts and gift cards

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless