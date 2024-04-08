Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes

By
Apple
LG Display might shake up iPhone 16 OLED panel supply chain to address design changes
LG Display is shaking up its supply chain for iPhone OLED panels. According to reports from Korean media outlet The Elec, it is bringing in Taiwan company Novatek as a new supplier of DDI chips.

This move likely aims to reduce production costs, especially as both LG Display and Samsung Display, the top supplier of Apple's OLED displays, reportedly grapple with challenges in manufacturing the upcoming iPhone 16's panels due to a new design with slimmer borders.

Adding Novatek alongside its current supplier, LX Semicon, shows that LG Display aims to diversify its DDI chip suppliers. DDI chips, short for Display Driver Integration chips, are specialized components that translate digital image data from a device's graphics processor into signals a screen can display.

By introducing another supplier, LG Display gains leverage for potentially better pricing and avoids dependence on a single source, which could cause delays if that supplier faces issues.

Both LG Display and Samsung Display are reportedly facing difficulties in achieving their desired yield rates for the iPhone 16's OLED panels. This can be attributed to a new design choice by Apple - iPhone 16 will reportedly feature a significantly reduced bezel on the bottom.

LG Display's decision to diversify its supply chain is a strategic move to tackle these challenges and maybe even snag a cost advantage. We'll have to wait and see how bringing in Novatek affects production efficiency and the overall quality of the panels. 

Either way, both LG Display and Samsung Display will have to fine-tune their manufacturing processes to meet Apple's yield rate targets for the iPhone 16. Previous reports suggest that Apple will use a new tech called BRS (Border Reduction Structure) to get ultra-thin bezels on the iPhone 16. Reportedly, both Samsung Display and LG Display will use the tech. Usually, Apple saves new tech for the Pro models, but the BRS tech might be for all four models.

Recommended Stories
However, earlier rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might not undergo any display changes, while only the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max could feature larger displays with slimmer bezels. So, we'll just have to wait and see what Apple has in store.

Rumors also suggest that the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will feature vertical camera lens setups at the rear, a departure from previous iPhone models with diagonal camera arrangements. This change is expected to allow the regular iPhone 16 models to capture spatial video designed for the Apple Vision Pro headset.

The next-generation iPhone is anticipated to make its debut in September this year. As we approach the launch date, we can expect more leaks and rumors to surface, so stay tuned for updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
NASA issues a warning about smartphones and the solar eclipse
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Hot new deal makes T-Mobile's ultra-affordable 5G Home Internet service even more appealing
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
Cash payment apps like Zelle and Venmo are being targeted by scammers and fraudsters
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon
The flagship Galaxy Tab S9 becomes the tablet of choice after a new significant price cut on Amazon

Latest News

Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
Larger iPhone 16 Pro display and slimmer bezels don't mean higher price
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
This phone tries to make fun of Nothing and OnePlus, Carl Pei is not impressed
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are more affordable at Walmart waiting to enhance your listening experience for less
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
PhoneArena's best iPhone and Android apps of the week
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
The sleek Pixel Watch just dropped to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon and Walmart
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) goes on sale in the US as Amazon exclusive with $100 freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless