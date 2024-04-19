Let's talk about the new OLED iPad Pro M3





In the second episode of PhoneArena's amazing though yet-to-be-named podcast, Rad and Vic sit down to discuss the upcoming iPad Pro M3, as well as the iPad Air M2, going through all the major rumors and getting hyped up about Apple's new tablets.





Word is, Apple's gearing up for what could be the biggest iPad launch in history, with a new design, OLED display and breathtaking M3 chipset performance.