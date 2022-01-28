Let's design the perfect smartphone together!

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Screen size 4 inches or less 5 6 7 inches or more 4 inches or less 0% 5 20% 6 70.77% 7 inches or more 9.23%

Screen design Flat edges Curved edges Flat edges 89.06% Curved edges 10.94%

Back color Black Grey White Red Blue Green Yellow Purple Pink Dual tone Rainbow Other Black 43.75% Grey 4.69% White 15.63% Red 7.81% Blue 7.81% Green 7.81% Yellow 0% Purple 0% Pink 0% Dual tone 9.38% Rainbow 3.13% Other 0%

Back material Plastic Glass Metal Ceramic Plastic 17.19% Glass 15.63% Metal 29.69% Ceramic 37.5%

Back finish Glossy Matte Glossy 4.69% Matte 95.31%

Phone design Standard rectangle Foldable (square) Foldable (widescreen) Foldable (clamshell) Dual-screen Rollable Standard rectangle 72.31% Foldable (square) 1.54% Foldable (widescreen) 13.85% Foldable (clamshell) 1.54% Dual-screen 3.08% Rollable 7.69%

How many cameras on the back? One Two - main + ultra wide Two - main + telephoto or periscope Three - main + ultra wide + telephoto or periscope Four or more One 10.94% Two - main + ultra wide 14.06% Two - main + telephoto or periscope 15.63% Three - main + ultra wide + telephoto or periscope 46.88% Four or more 12.5%

Back camera island design Pill shaped Squircle Square Circle Understated Pill shaped 8.06% Squircle 11.29% Square 19.35% Circle 16.13% Understated 45.16%

Front camera style Notch Teardrop Punch hole Hidden, under-screen Hidden, pop-up Notch 1.59% Teardrop 4.76% Punch hole 30.16% Hidden, under-screen 47.62% Hidden, pop-up 15.87%

Speakers Single bottom-firing speaker Dual speakers (bottom firing + earpiece) Dual front-firing speakers Single bottom-firing speaker 3.08% Dual speakers (bottom firing + earpiece) 46.15% Dual front-firing speakers 50.77%

Phone operating system Android iOS Windows Can switch between Android and Windows Android 46.88% iOS 26.56% Windows 0% Can switch between Android and Windows 26.56%

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Samsung Exynos 2200 Google Tensor Other / x86 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 37.7% Apple A15 Bionic 49.18% Samsung Exynos 2200 1.64% Google Tensor 4.92% Other / x86 6.56%

Thinner phone or a larger battery? Thinner phone Larger battery Thinner phone 19.35% Larger battery 80.65%

Unlock method Face unlock Fingerprint in the Power button Fingerprint under the screen Face unlock 16.13% Fingerprint in the Power button 33.87% Fingerprint under the screen 50%

Built-in stylus? Yes No, but still with stylus support No, and no stylus support needed Yes 20.69% No, but still with stylus support 36.21% No, and no stylus support needed 43.1%

SD card slot? Yes No Yes 70.69% No 29.31%

Built-in kickstand? Yes No Yes 24.14% No 75.86%

Extra hardware buttons Ring/Silent switch Camera shutter A customizable button Dual triggers (for gaming) None Ring/Silent switch 40% Camera shutter 13.33% A customizable button 31.67% Dual triggers (for gaming) 1.67% None 13.33%

Port on the bottom USB Type-C Lightning Portless (wireless charging only) USB Type-C 85.25% Lightning 3.28% Portless (wireless charging only) 11.48%

