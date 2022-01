Let's design the perfect smartphone together!

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Screen size 4 inches or less 5 6 7 inches or more 4 inches or less 0% 5 20% 6 70.77% 7 inches or more 9.23%

Screen design Flat edges Curved edges Flat edges 89.06% Curved edges 10.94%

Back color Black Grey White Red Blue Green Yellow Purple Pink Dual tone Rainbow Other Black 43.75% Grey 4.69% White 15.63% Red 7.81% Blue 7.81% Green 7.81% Yellow 0% Purple 0% Pink 0% Dual tone 9.38% Rainbow 3.13% Other 0%

Back material Plastic Glass Metal Ceramic Plastic 17.19% Glass 15.63% Metal 29.69% Ceramic 37.5%

Back finish Glossy Matte Glossy 4.69% Matte 95.31%

Phone design Standard rectangle Foldable (square) Foldable (widescreen) Foldable (clamshell) Dual-screen Rollable Standard rectangle 72.31% Foldable (square) 1.54% Foldable (widescreen) 13.85% Foldable (clamshell) 1.54% Dual-screen 3.08% Rollable 7.69%

How many cameras on the back? One Two - main + ultra wide Two - main + telephoto or periscope Three - main + ultra wide + telephoto or periscope Four or more One 10.94% Two - main + ultra wide 14.06% Two - main + telephoto or periscope 15.63% Three - main + ultra wide + telephoto or periscope 46.88% Four or more 12.5%

Back camera island design Pill shaped Squircle Square Circle Understated Pill shaped 8.06% Squircle 11.29% Square 19.35% Circle 16.13% Understated 45.16%

Front camera style Notch Teardrop Punch hole Hidden, under-screen Hidden, pop-up Notch 1.59% Teardrop 4.76% Punch hole 30.16% Hidden, under-screen 47.62% Hidden, pop-up 15.87%

Speakers Single bottom-firing speaker Dual speakers (bottom firing + earpiece) Dual front-firing speakers Single bottom-firing speaker 3.08% Dual speakers (bottom firing + earpiece) 46.15% Dual front-firing speakers 50.77%

Phone operating system Android iOS Windows Can switch between Android and Windows Android 46.88% iOS 26.56% Windows 0% Can switch between Android and Windows 26.56%

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple A15 Bionic Samsung Exynos 2200 Google Tensor Other / x86 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 37.7% Apple A15 Bionic 49.18% Samsung Exynos 2200 1.64% Google Tensor 4.92% Other / x86 6.56%

Thinner phone or a larger battery? Thinner phone Larger battery Thinner phone 19.35% Larger battery 80.65%

Unlock method Face unlock Fingerprint in the Power button Fingerprint under the screen Face unlock 16.13% Fingerprint in the Power button 33.87% Fingerprint under the screen 50%

Built-in stylus? Yes No, but still with stylus support No, and no stylus support needed Yes 20.69% No, but still with stylus support 36.21% No, and no stylus support needed 43.1%

SD card slot? Yes No Yes 70.69% No 29.31%

Built-in kickstand? Yes No Yes 24.14% No 75.86%

Extra hardware buttons Ring/Silent switch Camera shutter A customizable button Dual triggers (for gaming) None Ring/Silent switch 40% Camera shutter 13.33% A customizable button 31.67% Dual triggers (for gaming) 1.67% None 13.33%

Port on the bottom USB Type-C Lightning Portless (wireless charging only) USB Type-C 85.25% Lightning 3.28% Portless (wireless charging only) 11.48%

Here we are in 2022, and what an exciting year it's going to be! The Galaxy S22 is on the way, several companies are likely to release their first, or next foldable smartphones, and who knows, we might finally see a rollable one, or maybe even augmented reality glasses.Although phone designs aren't as varied as they were back before the first iPhone, things are getting progressively more interesting again.The problem is – even so, you can only get the type of smartphone companies decide to make and release. And each company has different priorities and design ideas – one makes phones with curved edges, another makes them flat, some add rainbow-colored backs, others only release phones in basic colors – most often black and white.Some phones have matte backs, others glossy… Some have elaborate camera set-ups, others are understated, keeping things minimalist.But what dowant? Now is the time to make your preferences known!Below we have a series of polls you can vote on, and in doing so, you and countless other phone enthusiasts like you will end up designing the perfect smartphone!What is that perfect smartphone you've always wanted? Let's find out!Cast your votes and stay tuned for a follow-up! A week from now we'll come back and check the results, in order to find out exactly what the perfect smartphone should be like, according to the majority!