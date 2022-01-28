Notification Center

Editorials

Let's design the perfect smartphone together!

Rado Minkov
By
3
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Let's design the perfect smartphone together!
Here we are in 2022, and what an exciting year it's going to be! The Galaxy S22 is on the way, several companies are likely to release their first, or next foldable smartphones, and who knows, we might finally see a rollable one, or maybe even augmented reality glasses.

Although phone designs aren't as varied as they were back before the first iPhone, things are getting progressively more interesting again.

The problem is – even so, you can only get the type of smartphone companies decide to make and release. And each company has different priorities and design ideas – one makes phones with curved edges, another makes them flat, some add rainbow-colored backs, others only release phones in basic colors – most often black and white.

Some phones have matte backs, others glossy… Some have elaborate camera set-ups, others are understated, keeping things minimalist.

But what do you want? Now is the time to make your preferences known!

Below we have a series of polls you can vote on, and in doing so, you and countless other phone enthusiasts like you will end up designing the perfect smartphone!

What is that perfect smartphone you've always wanted? Let's find out!


Screen size

Vote View Result



Screen design

Vote View Result



Back color

Vote View Result


Back material

Vote View Result



Back finish

Vote View Result



Phone design

Vote View Result



How many cameras on the back?

Vote View Result



Back camera island design

Vote View Result



Front camera style

Vote View Result



Speakers

Vote View Result


Phone operating system

Vote View Result


Processor

Vote View Result


Thinner phone or a larger battery?

Vote View Result



Unlock method

Vote View Result



Built-in stylus?

Vote View Result


SD card slot?

Vote View Result


Built-in kickstand?

Vote View Result


Extra hardware buttons

Vote View Result


Port on the bottom

Vote View Result


Cast your votes and stay tuned for a follow-up! A week from now we'll come back and check the results, in order to find out exactly what the perfect smartphone should be like, according to the majority!

