Let's design the perfect smartphone together!3
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Although phone designs aren't as varied as they were back before the first iPhone, things are getting progressively more interesting again.
Some phones have matte backs, others glossy… Some have elaborate camera set-ups, others are understated, keeping things minimalist.
Below we have a series of polls you can vote on, and in doing so, you and countless other phone enthusiasts like you will end up designing the perfect smartphone!
What is that perfect smartphone you've always wanted? Let's find out!
Cast your votes and stay tuned for a follow-up! A week from now we'll come back and check the results, in order to find out exactly what the perfect smartphone should be like, according to the majority!