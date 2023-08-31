Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

The entertainment Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet is a real bang for your buck at the moment at Lenovo and Best Buy

Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo and Best Buy's current discounts make the entertainment Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet a real bang
Attention, deal hunters! One of the best tablets for entertainment, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, is currently a bargain at Lenovo and Best Buy.

The 128GB version of this family tablet is marked down by 20% at Lenovo and can be yours for just $255.99. That's $64 worth of savings if you take advantage of this deal. However, if you want more storage space and power, then you should tap the Best Buy deal button below. At the moment, the 256GB model is available for just $279.99 at the retailer, which is $70 off its usual price.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 256GB: Now $70 OFF on Best Buy!

Grab the 256GB version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 from Best Buy and save $70 in the process. The tablet packs an 11-inch display with 2K resolution and four speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 an amazing device for entertainment.
$70 off (20%)
$279 99
$349 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 128GB: Now $64 OFF at Lenovo!

Grab the 128GB version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 from Lenovo and save $64 in the process. The tablet packs an 11-inch display with 2K resolution and four speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 an amazing device for entertainment.
$64 off (20%)
$255 99
$319 99
Buy at Lenovo


Lenovo promotes its Yoga Tab 11 as a family tablet for entertainment, which means it's definitely not a mobile powerhouse. That said, the Mediatek Helio G90T chipset on board gives it enough firepower for entertainment-focused day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, your socials, and streaming videos. The 128GB model comes with 4GB of RAM, and the 256GB version has 8GB of RAM. So, basically, if you plan to multitask a lot on your Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, you should go with the 256GB variant.

Of course, a proper entertainment tablet must pack a nice display and awesome speakers. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 sports an 11.0-inch LCD display with 2K (2,000 x 1,200p) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. In addition to that, the tablet is equipped with four JBL speakers for an even more incredible watching experience.

However, we must note that the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is not ideal for outdoor use since its display doesn't get bright enough in direct sunlight. But then again, this is a tablet for binge-watching Netflix while mellowing out on your couch, so you don't need an extremely bright display for that, do you?

Overall, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has everything an entertainment tablet must come with. So, if you are scouring the web for a tablet to watch your favorite TV series on, this is the device you should get. This statement is especially true now that the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 can be yours for less. However, you should act fast, since you never know when Best Buy and Lenovo may return the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 to its usual price.

Popular stories

iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
OnePlus Open final design: Samsung Galaxy and Pixel Fold wish they looked so sexy
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Amazon's current discount on the high-end Motorola Edge+ (2023) 512GB makes the phone just irresistible
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Make your gatherings exceptional; get the Bose S1 Pro Bluetooth speaker for $200 off from Amazon
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Amazon's deal on the high-end Google Pixel Buds Pro is still live
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Titanium could make the iPhone 15 Pro ~7-8% lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Popular third-person shooter Warframe coming to iOS devices in 2024
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Motorola to launch phone module that enables two-way satellite calling and messaging
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Vivo launches much cheaper competitor to Apple’s iPad Air, the Pad Air
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
Garmin Venu 3 and Venu 3s leaked pictures leave nothing to the imagination
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
AT&T strikes out T-Mobile over MLB promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless