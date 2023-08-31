The entertainment Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet is a real bang for your buck at the moment at Lenovo and Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 256GB: Now $70 OFF on Best Buy! Grab the 256GB version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 from Best Buy and save $70 in the process. The tablet packs an 11-inch display with 2K resolution and four speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 an amazing device for entertainment. $70 off (20%) $279 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 128GB: Now $64 OFF at Lenovo! Grab the 128GB version of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 from Lenovo and save $64 in the process. The tablet packs an 11-inch display with 2K resolution and four speakers tuned by JBL. All this makes the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 an amazing device for entertainment. $64 off (20%) $255 99 $319 99 Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo promotes its Yoga Tab 11 as a family tablet for entertainment, which means it's definitely not a mobile powerhouse. That said, the Mediatek Helio G90T chipset on board gives it enough firepower for entertainment-focused day-to-day stuff like browsing the web, your socials, and streaming videos. The 128GB model comes with 4GB of RAM, and the 256GB version has 8GB of RAM. So, basically, if you plan to multitask a lot on your Lenovo Yoga Tab 11, you should go with the 256GB variant.Of course, a proper entertainment tablet must pack a nice display and awesome speakers. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 sports an 11.0-inch LCD display with 2K (2,000 x 1,200p) resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Dolby Vision support. In addition to that, the tablet is equipped with four JBL speakers for an even more incredible watching experience.However, we must note that the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is not ideal for outdoor use since its display doesn't get bright enough in direct sunlight. But then again, this is a tablet for binge-watching Netflix while mellowing out on your couch, so you don't need an extremely bright display for that, do you?Overall, the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 has everything an entertainment tablet must come with. So, if you are scouring the web for a tablet to watch your favorite TV series on, this is the device you should get. This statement is especially true now that the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 can be yours for less. However, you should act fast, since you never know when Best Buy and Lenovo may return the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 to its usual price.