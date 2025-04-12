Save a thousand bucks on Lenovo's ThinkPad E16 beast of a laptop at Amazon





Right now there’s a deal that saves you a thousand bucks on a new ThinkPad E16. You heard that right, you can snatch an Intel Core Ultra 7-powered beast at $1,000 off on Amazon right now. But you need to hurry, as stock is limited.This tempting deal is for the 16-inch Gen 2 ThinkPad E16 combined with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a fast, yet large 2TB PCIe SSD storage disk. You can also opt for half of this storage and memory if you don't need this much and grab the laptop at an even more affordable price. The ThinkPad E16 features a classic but lightweight design in black with a clever notch for the HD camera, as the display bezels of the device are pretty tiny, making it more compact.Under the hood, as mentioned earlier this version of the laptop is a true beast. This is thanks to the 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor that powers it, which can reach up to 4.8GHz of processing speed. Combined with its very large RAM and fast storage, you should be fine in terms of smoothness and performance for many years to come.Lenovo ThinkPad E16’s display can hit up to 300 nits of brightness, which means it is more suitable for the office, rather than traveling. The display itself is an LCD panel with 1080p resolution and Anti-glare coating. The keyboard is backlit, which is a must-have among modern laptops. FYI, it isn’t a touchscreen. The battery life should last more than a full day of work.One of the most important things a work laptop should have is ports. The ThinkPad E16 comes with plenty, including two USB-C and two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. This version of the Lenovo laptop runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box and has modern features like a fingerprint scanner and Wi-Fi 6E.