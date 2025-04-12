Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Save a thousand bucks on Lenovo's ThinkPad E16 beast of a laptop at Amazon

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals Laptops
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save a thousand bucks on Lenovo's ThinkPad E16 beast of a laptop at Amazon
Lenovo is one of the best brands when it comes to Windows-powered laptops. With its ThinkPad and Yoga series, it has established itself as a reliable and persistent competitor to major laptop players like Apple, Asus, and Microsoft.


Right now there’s a deal that saves you a thousand bucks on a new ThinkPad E16. You heard that right, you can snatch an Intel Core Ultra 7-powered beast at $1,000 off on Amazon right now. But you need to hurry, as stock is limited. 

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 with Core Ultra 7 now $1,000 off at Amazon

$1000 off (43%)
The 64GB of RAM, 2TB of PCIe SSD of storage version of Lenovo's beast of a laptop is now almost half its regular price. This 16-inch ThinkPad beauty is the perfect work-companion, but you should hurry as stock is limited.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkPad E16 with Core Ultra 7 now $850 off at Amazon

$850 off (43%)
If you don't need all that storage and want to save some money on your purchase, the 32GB of RAM, 1TB of PCIe SSD of storage version of the laptop is also having a major drop in price.
Buy at Amazon

This tempting deal is for the 16-inch Gen 2 ThinkPad E16 combined with 64GB of DDR5 RAM and a fast, yet large 2TB PCIe SSD storage disk. You can also opt for half of this storage and memory if you don't need this much and grab the laptop at an even more affordable price. The ThinkPad E16 features a classic but lightweight design in black with a clever notch for the HD camera, as the display bezels of the device are pretty tiny, making it more compact. 

Under the hood, as mentioned earlier this version of the laptop is a true beast. This is thanks to the 16-core Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor that powers it, which can reach up to 4.8GHz of processing speed. Combined with its very large RAM and fast storage, you should be fine in terms of smoothness and performance for many years to come.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16’s display can hit up to 300 nits of brightness, which means it is more suitable for the office, rather than traveling. The display itself is an LCD panel with 1080p resolution and Anti-glare coating. The keyboard is backlit, which is a must-have among modern laptops. FYI, it isn’t a touchscreen. The battery life should last more than a full day of work.

One of the most important things a work laptop should have is ports. The ThinkPad E16 comes with plenty, including two USB-C and two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.1 port. This version of the Lenovo laptop runs Windows 11 Pro out of the box and has modern features like a fingerprint scanner and Wi-Fi 6E.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/296-200/IMG-4366.jpg
Iskren Gaidarov Affiliate Content Lead
Iskren, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been passionate about technology since his childhood, sparked by his early experiences with phones like the Ericsson T28 and Sony Ericsson P910i. After earning a bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism, he turned his fascination with smartphones into a career, with a particular interest in Apple and Motorola. Outside of his tech pursuits, Iskren enjoys watching TV series, movies, driving, and has a deep passion for cars and Formula 1. He looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly the potential of rollable smartphones.
Read the latest from Iskren Gaidarov

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
I just ditched my grandfathered T-Mobile Magenta plan — and I’m not sorry
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile is raising prices yet again with the oldest and dirtiest trick in the book
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
T-Mobile's free line offer is giving some customers a very expensive surprise
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
Some Google Pixel phones are getting a mid-cycle single-feature drop that supercharges Gemini
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
This is the coolest flip phone this year and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone
Verizon gets a green light to get rid of yet another dead zone

Latest News

This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
This future smart ring might adjust itself until it gets the perfect reading
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Verizon’s new My Biz Plan offers maximum flexibility, valuable add-ons
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Best laptop deals this week: Save up to 73% on a new laptop with these hot offers
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Google Pixel 9a first impressions: flat on its back but not flat on value
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
Walmart launches yet another JBL Flip 6 promo you don't want miss
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra is official now: another déjà vu, but with a clever twist here and there
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless