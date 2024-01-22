Unlock portable entertainment on a budget with the Lenovo Tab P12, now 17% off at the official store

The Lenovo Tab P12 is now 17% off on Lenovo.com The Lenovo Tab P12 is currently discounted at the official store. Right now, you can get the model with 128GB is discounted by 17%, meaning you can save $60 on this affordable tablet. Don't miss out. $60 off (17%) $289 99 $349 99 Buy at Lenovo

Hey folks! Is it time for a new tablet already? We might be able to help you out, so long as you’re not searching for a buffed-up machine that can take on those demanding work apps you’re probably using. Feeling interested? Wait until you see Lenovo’s deal on its Tab P12. Right now, it sells the 128GB model at a 17% discount via the official store, helping you get more value for your money than usual.Usually, this tablet sells at $349.99, which, as you may expect, means it has plenty of competitors that may make it a tough sell at its usual price. However, now that you can save some money, we believe it may be way more attractive to some users. If you’re among them, feel free to pull the trigger on this deal while it’s up for grabs.Albeit not super sharp nor visually striking, Lenovo’s tablet makes a great everyday companion. It features a 12.7-inch 3K LTPS display and gets its horsepower from a MediaTek SoC, which isn’t half bad for its price range. Given that you get 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, complemented by quad Dolby Atmos speakers, we’d say the device has all the basics you could need for a more enjoyable experience.What if you’d like your friends to see you clearly during video chats? With the Tab P12, you get no compromises. The slate has a 13MP ultrawide front-facing camera with AI face tracking that keeps you in focus throughout the conversation.Lenovo also added split screen functionality on its Tab P12. So, with this slate, you can split your screen into four smaller ones, and the 16:10 aspect ratio ensures there’s plenty of room for everything. In addition, you have a 10,200mAh battery under the hood, which should last you quite a while.If you like what this bad boy puts to the table, know you can now get it at a lower price from the official store. Although the 17% markdown undoubtedly isn’t unprecedented, we can’t ignore that it still helps bargain hunters get more value for their money.