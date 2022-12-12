Killer doorbuster deals make the OLED Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 surprisingly affordable





But you should really take notice of Lenovo's latest jumbo-sized Android tablet now that its own price point is substantially reduced in two different configurations. You have less than 24 hours at the time of this writing to score an arguably modest 4GB RAM variant at $279.99 instead of $399.99 or pay $299.99 for an extra 2 gigs of the good stuff.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Wi-Fi Only, Android 12, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage $120 off (30%) $279 99 $399 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 Wi-Fi Only, Android 12, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage $130 off (30%) $299 99 $429 99 Buy at Lenovo





The latter model is marked down from a $429.99 MSRP, mind you, which means both Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 versions are on sale for a very nice 30 percent less than usual. It pretty much goes without saying that these are the best deals yet on this particular slate, which packs a little-known but undoubtedly reasonably powerful MediaTek Kompanio 1300T processor and 128 gigs of storage space in either of the two aforementioned configurations.





The 11.2-inch display is clearly the number one key selling point here, and not only due to its towering size compared to many other sub-$300 tablets available today. Also compared to its direct rivals for the title of best budget tablet out there, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is an undeniably higher-quality OLED affair with a 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1536 pixels) in tow and 120Hz refresh rate support.





That means you're looking at an incredibly affordable mobile entertainment machine here capable of playing all kinds of silky smooth video content, from games to your favorite Netflix show or movie.





A quad JBL speaker system guarantees an absolutely flawless audio experience in all those scenarios as well, and then you have fluid Android 12 software out the box with both Android 13 and Android 14 set to arrive as official over-the-air updates... sooner or later.





With a dual-tone metal design and "glass-like" finish, the Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 also looks especially swanky on the outside for its lower-than-ever prices, not to mention that the 480-gram weight and 6.8mm profile make this bad boy unexpectedly easy to maneuver given all that (OLED) screen real estate. In short, we can't think of a single reason why anyone would want to snub Lenovo's latest one-day-only "doorbuster"... as long as you're okay settling for lower-end specifications than what Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ or Tab S8 Ultra , for instance, have to offer.