Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

This generous deal lets you save $130 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This generous deal lets you save $130 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2)
Are you looking for a solid tablet for all your binge-watching adventures and even some work-related tasks? You’ve come to the right place! Cyber Monday may be over, but Lenovo is now selling its Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) at an unbeatable price. Believe it or not, the 6/128GB configuration, which can typically set you back some $430, is now available at the official store at a $130 price cut!

Now, that’s quite an amazing price, given that this is an upper mid-range tablet with a beautiful screen and an efficient octa-core processor. If you prefer getting your new gadgets at Amazon, fret not! The same slate is available there as well. However, be prepared to cough up more money, as the Lenovo tablet is discounted by just 7% at the world’s largest online merchant.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: save $130 at the official store

The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 is currently available at Lenovo.com for $130 off its price tag. That's quite a generous offer, given that the slate features an 11.2-inch 120Hz OLED screen, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Get it now and save big.
$130 off (30%)
$299 99
$429 99
Buy at Lenovo

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Gen 2: 7% off at Amazon

If you prefer shopping via Amazon, fret not! This incredible tablet is also discounted at the world's largest retailer, offered at a $29 cheaper price. This is the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage space.
$29 off (7%)
Buy at Amazon


While the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) definitely isn’t offering you super-crazy performance (and isn’t among the best tablets on the market), it’s more than suitable for everyday stuff. For a tad under $300, you get an 11.2-inch 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Just hit the play button and enjoy total immersion into the lives and tales of the TV shows you like the most on the go.

To make your video streaming experience even more enjoyable, Lenovo added a quad-speaker system on deck, enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Fret not if you prefer spending your time playing games. This slate is capable of handling different games, thanks to its MediaTek SoC under the hood.

If you’re willing to shell out the extra money, you can turn your Lenovo tablet into an incredibly productive gadget. The Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 works with the Precision Pen 3 to allow quick note-taking wherever you are.

Battery-wise, this bad boy shouldn’t disappoint most casual users. It should last you as much as 14 hours of video streaming between charges, which sounds more than enough for a slate that now costs just under $300.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

This could be your last chance to buy the new Bose QuietComfort headphones at a killer price for Christmas
This could be your last chance to buy the new Bose QuietComfort headphones at a killer price for Christmas
Grab the sleek Motorola Razr 2023 for a whopping $200 off its price on Amazon through this razor-sharp deal
Grab the sleek Motorola Razr 2023 for a whopping $200 off its price on Amazon through this razor-sharp deal
Spotify Wrapped returns this year with revamped design, new features
Spotify Wrapped returns this year with revamped design, new features
This generous deal lets you save $130 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2)
This generous deal lets you save $130 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2)
Google Sheets is getting an improved Smart Fill feature today
Google Sheets is getting an improved Smart Fill feature today
This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas
This sizzling hot new Lenovo Tab P12 deal will bust your door and blow your mind for Christmas
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless