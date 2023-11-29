This generous deal lets you save $130 on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2)
Are you looking for a solid tablet for all your binge-watching adventures and even some work-related tasks? You’ve come to the right place! Cyber Monday may be over, but Lenovo is now selling its Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) at an unbeatable price. Believe it or not, the 6/128GB configuration, which can typically set you back some $430, is now available at the official store at a $130 price cut!
While the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (Gen 2) definitely isn’t offering you super-crazy performance (and isn’t among the best tablets on the market), it’s more than suitable for everyday stuff. For a tad under $300, you get an 11.2-inch 120Hz OLED display with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Just hit the play button and enjoy total immersion into the lives and tales of the TV shows you like the most on the go.
If you’re willing to shell out the extra money, you can turn your Lenovo tablet into an incredibly productive gadget. The Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 works with the Precision Pen 3 to allow quick note-taking wherever you are.
Battery-wise, this bad boy shouldn’t disappoint most casual users. It should last you as much as 14 hours of video streaming between charges, which sounds more than enough for a slate that now costs just under $300.
Now, that’s quite an amazing price, given that this is an upper mid-range tablet with a beautiful screen and an efficient octa-core processor. If you prefer getting your new gadgets at Amazon, fret not! The same slate is available there as well. However, be prepared to cough up more money, as the Lenovo tablet is discounted by just 7% at the world’s largest online merchant.
To make your video streaming experience even more enjoyable, Lenovo added a quad-speaker system on deck, enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Fret not if you prefer spending your time playing games. This slate is capable of handling different games, thanks to its MediaTek SoC under the hood.
