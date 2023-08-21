Score a nice deal; grab the mid-range Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) from Best Buy with a sweet discount
Samsung's all-new Galaxy Tab S9 tablets may be among the best Android devices you can buy, but they cost a lot of money. Yes, they are mobile powerhouses, but if you don't want to spend an arm and a leg on a new tablet and don't need that much horsepower, we suggest you change your focus to the following affordable device, which is now even more budget-friendly.
Being a more budget-friendly device, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen does not come with a lot of firepower, like Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 tablets. However, with its mid-range MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 4GB of RAM, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen is perfectly capable of dealing with day-to-day tasks like browsing the web and socials and streaming videos without any issues.
As for the battery life, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen boasts a 7,700mAh power cell, which should be able to keep the lights on throughout the whole day without the need to top it up. Of course, if you use your tablet extensively — like binge-watching Netflix for hours — it won't be able to survive a whole day without topping up.
Overall, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen is a decent tablet and a pretty nice choice if you are on the hunt for a new entertainment device and are on a budget. So, tap on the deal button at the beginning of the article and get your affordable Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen at a more budget-friendly price while you can.
The device in question is the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen, which is currently available for $70 OFF at Best Buy. This means you can now get a Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen for just $199.99 instead of $269.99 if you act fast and purchase one through this deal.
Furthermore, its 11.5-inch LCD display with 1200 x 2000 resolution supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel snappier. The device also comes with 128GB of storage space. If you think that 128GB of storage won't be enough for you, you will be pleased to know that the tablet features a dedicated slot for a memory card, so you should have plenty of storage space once you put an SD card into your tablet.
