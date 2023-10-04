You can now get the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M9 at a lower price from Walmart
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Over the past few years, Lenovo has made a name for itself by providing users with cheap tablets for the whole family. The Lenovo Tab M9 is just like that. While definitely not expensive, even at its regular price, the slate is now much more exciting at Walmart. Here, you can get it for just $115, a deal you shouldn’t miss, in our opinion.
Although the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC integrated into the Lenovo Tab M9 definitely isn’t the best budget processor, it’s decent enough to facilitate most everyday tasks. The octa-core processor should provide just about enough horsepower to handle some undemanding gaming titles, too. However, we definitely recommend steering clear of more demanding titles.
Еven though the budget tablet arrives with 32GB of internal storage, which definitely isn’t enough for some people, you can expand it via a microSD card. That gives you plenty of space for your favorite movies, books, and more.
In addition, the Lenovo Tab M9 features a 5,100mAh battery that is advertised to last up to 13 hours. The manufacturer also promises three years of security updates, so you can rest assured that your tablet stays protected for longer.
Right off the bat, we have to warn you that this tablet is incredibly budget-friendly. As such, it doesn’t offer the most exciting specs on the market. That said, if you’re willing to put up with 32GB of storage, 3GB RAM, and a not-so-impressive LCD screen, or if you simply want to get an everyday tablet for the kids – then this device might be ideal for you. If not, we suggest you visit our best budget tablets page.
Lightweight, thin, and compact, the Lenovo Tab M9 is a surprisingly good source of everyday entertainment. The slate features a 9-inch IPS HD display, assisted by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Combined, these get you closer to your favorite movie and TV characters. Browsing the web should also be handled without any hiccups on this bad boy.
