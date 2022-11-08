This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal





But before you settle for the Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 or decide to spend a little extra dough on the 8.7-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite , you'll probably want to consider the Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) as well.

Lenovo Tab M8 (3rd Gen) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Android 11, HD Display, Premium Metal Design $40 off (34%) $79 $119 Buy at Walmart





This is indeed not a... great device, but it's currently substantially cheaper than the Tab A7 Lite, at a measly $79, and it comes with a few clear and undeniable advantages over Amazon's latest 7 and 8-inchers.





We're talking first and foremost about a "premium" metal construction, which is an incredibly rare sight in the sub-$150 tablet category (let alone the sub-$100 sub-category), as well as an "all-day" battery life.





Specifically on the latter point, Lenovo claims this compact Android slate with a reasonably thin 8.15mm profile can keep the lights on for up to 15 hours of uninterrupted video playback on a single charge, thus easily beating what the 2022-released Amazon Fire HD 8 is capable of in that particular department.





The rest of the specifications are decidedly unimpressive... if we consider the $119 list price of the third-gen Lenovo Tab M8, which by the way made its US commercial debut earlier this year after an international announcement in the summer of 2021.





At 79 bucks, you can consider yourselves lucky for getting an octa-core processor while the 3 gigs of RAM, 32GB internal storage space, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution display, and pre-installed Android 11 software are... not that bad.





Keep in mind that this killer early holiday deal is part of Walmart's first Black Friday 2022 sale , which will evidently not last long, so if you do want an ultra-affordable Android tablet for Christmas, you should probably pull the trigger as soon as possible.

If you're looking to get a loved one a new tablet for Christmas and your budget is capped at $100, you might not expect to find something very... good at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.