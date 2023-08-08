Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Insane new deal drops the Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE to a measly $79
How cheap does an 8-inch Android slate need to be in order to bid for the title of best budget tablet right now? $300? $200? Less than that? How about 79 bucks... with standalone cellular connectivity?

If that sounds too good to be true, well, it's not. Not not true, that is. If it sounds too good to be ignored, now that's something we can probably all agree on. We can also agree that the Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE variant currently sold by its manufacturer at a huge $130.99 discount from an original list price of $209.99 has its fair share of (major) flaws, all of which can and should be overlooked if you're interested in purchasing a simple and portable device for an unpretentious first-time Android user or as a travel backup for yourself.

Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE

Wi-Fi + 4G LTE Connectivity, 32GB Storage, 2GB RAM, MediaTek Helio A22 Processor, 8-Inch IPS Screen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, Iron Grey Color, M8TABDEAL Coupon Code Required
$131 off (62%)
$79
$209 99
Buy at Lenovo

Before ordering the slate from Lenovo's official US website, you should note that the price will only go down to $79 if you remember to apply the "M8TABDEAL" e-coupon code after adding the device to your cart. Otherwise, the killer promo will lose a bit of its appeal, as you'll need to cough up the same $99 as last week.

With a decidedly modest MediaTek Helio A22 processor and an even humbler 2GB RAM count, the Lenovo Tab M8 HD LTE will definitely not blow your mind in the raw performance department. The software support is an even bigger problem, as Lenovo appears to have halted both this thing's major OS updates and "minor" security revisions, but if you're willing to take the risks associated with such a situation (and if you understand them), you might be pleasantly surprised by the tablet's design.

Believe it or not, $79 buys you a premium metal back cover and smoothly rounded edges in addition to 4G LTE support guaranteeing a (theoretically) reliable network connection pretty much wherever you go in this day and age. For that insanely low price, the 8-inch IPS screen with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and the 5,000mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 12 hours of continuous web browsing between charges are also not too shabby, contributing to an overall value proposition that seems all but impossible to beat.

