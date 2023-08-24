Amazon slashes 27% off the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) price tag, reducing it to an impulse buy

Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), 2023, 64GB: save 27% at Amazon

The deal we covered on the 32GB configuration of this Lenovo tablet is available in the US only. However, we have something for UK readers visiting our website. The Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), with 64GB of available storage space and 4GB RAM, is available for 37% less at Amazon UK right now. This current price is by far the lowest we've seen for the device at the UK version of the online retailer, so we suggest you pull the trigger while you still can.