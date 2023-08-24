Amazon slashes 27% off the Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen) price tag, reducing it to an impulse buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What would you say if we told you that you could buy a brand-new 2023-released Lenovo tablet for under $80? No, that’s not just some make-believe! It’s very much a reality on Amazon! Right now, the retailer has thrown a fantastic deal on the super budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M8 (4th Gen), selling it at 27% off its regular price of $109.99.
Instead, this tablet appeals to people seeking portable entertainment on the go at cheap prices. It’s equally suitable for adults and children with its small 8-inch display with HD resolution. Lenovo must have made people’s eye comfort a top priority here. We know this because the device comes with a TÜV Eye Care Certified to protect the eyes from harmful blue light.
This budget tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box and is expected to receive three years of security updates, giving you better value for your money. Additionally, Lenovo added a 5,100mAh battery under the hood, delivering an estimated 16 hours of battery life.
And if you’re planning to give this device to your kid, you’d be pleased to know that you can easily set parental controls. All you have to do is use the Family Link app from Google. The app allows you to easily set screen time limitations, manage the content your children view, and more.
So, if you’re on a tight budget and need an entry-level device for everyday tasks, this Android tablet might be just what you need. Granted, it doesn’t feature a stunningly bright and vivid display like Samsung’s latest and powerful Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, neither does it inspire with unique specs. But it’s not designed to impress those looking for a truly capable powerhouse.
Instead, this tablet appeals to people seeking portable entertainment on the go at cheap prices. It’s equally suitable for adults and children with its small 8-inch display with HD resolution. Lenovo must have made people’s eye comfort a top priority here. We know this because the device comes with a TÜV Eye Care Certified to protect the eyes from harmful blue light.
The tablet should provide an immersive audio experience with its integrated dual speakers. That makes it ideal for binge-watching sessions and casual YouTube scrolling. You might even be able to play some light titles on this bad boy, as it comes with a reasonable MediaTek processor on deck. It has 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage space, which is pretty basic but reasonable, especially given the device’s price range.
This budget tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box and is expected to receive three years of security updates, giving you better value for your money. Additionally, Lenovo added a 5,100mAh battery under the hood, delivering an estimated 16 hours of battery life.
And if you’re planning to give this device to your kid, you’d be pleased to know that you can easily set parental controls. All you have to do is use the Family Link app from Google. The app allows you to easily set screen time limitations, manage the content your children view, and more.
Things that are NOT allowed: