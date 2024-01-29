The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is once again deeply discounted at the official store
As the saying goes, “A friend in need is a friend indeed,” Lenovo.com is once again showing it’s nothing less than a friend to those searching for an affordable tablet. The official retailer is again throwing an exciting deal on the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), letting you get the 64GB model at 29% off.
As one of the best budget tablets, the 3rd Gen Tab M10 Plus is set to give you a bang for your buck. Thin, lightweight, and durable, thanks to its aluminum chassis, this 10.6-inch bad boy is ideal for streaming videos. It boasts a 2K resolution. With one speaker positioned at each corner of the screen, your Netflix experience can be truly unforgettable.
If you, like many others, go to sleep with a good ebook on your… screen, you’d certainly appreciate the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen)’s Reading Mode. It makes e-reading more lifelike by stimulating the color matrix of printed pages to ensure less eye strain while immersing yourself in your favorite books.
Lenovo also added a decent front camera for video chats, packed a large battery that supposedly lasts quite a while, and committed to three years of security and other updates to help you get the most out of your investment.
All things considered, we believe this puppy deserves some attention in its price bracket. It definitely doesn’t compete with the best in class, but it’s still good enough for the casual Android user on a tight budget.
Even Amazon isn’t feeling so generous right now. That’s to say, it doesn’t offer such a high markdown on the same Lenovo slate. In other words, if you’re looking for a cheap alternative to the compact Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022), this puppy is absolutely the one you should go for.
