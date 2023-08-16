You can still grab the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

You can still grab the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a better price
Finding the best tablet might not be as easy as you expect, especially if the device has to tick a lot of boxes to meet your requirements. Fortunately, things get a lot easier when seeking an entry-level device to conduct basic everyday tasks. If you need such an item right now, you might be pleased to know that both Amazon and Best Buy allow you to scoop up the 3rd Gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus for $50 less than its usual price of $189.99.

The deal has been live for several weeks, meaning it’s likely to expire soon. So, if you missed the first chance to snatch the budget device at a bargain price, you might want to pull the trigger now. Keep in mind that both retailers offer the Lenovo tablet with 32GB of storage space.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen: save $50 at Amazon

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is still 26% off at Amazon. The device sports a compact 10.6-inch display with high resolution and Dolby Atmos quad-speaker system. It sports a sturdy aluminum build. Get it with 32GB of internal storage space and save.
$50 off (26%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen with 32GB of storage space at Best Buy and save

Best Buy allows you to snatch the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen with 32GB of internal storage space for $50 less than its regular price. The merchant also allows you to trade in an eligible device and save even more.
$50 off (26%)
$139 99
$189 99
Buy at BestBuy

At Best Buy, you can save even more on the budget item. To do so, they simply need to trade in an eligible device. Amazon, on the other hand, allows you to get an additional discount instantly upon approval for Amazon Visa. There aren’t many quantities left at the latter store, so you should act fast if you prefer to buy it at Amazon.

There’s no denying that the 2022-released Lenovo Tab M10 Plus probably won’t wow you with its specs. After all, it’s an entry-level device which isn’t meant to captivate hardcore Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra or Apple iPad Pro 11-inch users. Still, it’s decent enough for binge-watching or casual browsing.

Arguably most impressive about this budget tablet is its 10.6-inch display with a high 2000 x 1200 resolution. The visuals should be sharp and vivid enough to meet your basic needs. Browsing through YouTube or Netflix should be seamless and easy. Moreover, the sound quality should be acceptable, for Lenovo equipped this entry-level item with a quad-speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

The company also packed this device with a large 7,700mAh battery that can last you as much as 14 hours on a single charge. In addition, although reasonably priced even without a discount, the Android tablet sports a durable aluminum chassis.

