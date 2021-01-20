Bargain hunters need to check out this crazy Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundle deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Normally priced at an extremely affordable $49.99, Lenovo's entry-level alternative to Amazon's $59.99 Echo Dot (4th Gen) can be currently purchased for as little as $24.99... or just $5 more alongside a nice quartet of smart LED light bulbs.
In addition to a built-in 3W speaker that can do a satisfactory job of putting you to sleep to your favorite relaxing songs, the Smart Clock Essential also has a "big and bold" 4-inch display going for it. That's not responsive to touch, mind you, and it doesn't show a lot of stuff, but it will tell you the time, date, and temperature in an unobtrusive yet crystal clear way that undoubtedly enhances the functionality of this versatile little device.
Obviously, the four C by GE smart bulbs bundled in for free for a presumably limited time only are part of this extended club of compatible accessories, not to mention they're long-lasting, frugal in terms of energy consumption, and incredibly easy to use with both Google Assistant and Alexa.