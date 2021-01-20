Bargain hunters need to check out this crazy Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundle deal

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Normally priced at an extremely affordable $49.99, Lenovo's entry-level alternative to Amazon's $59.99 Echo Dot (4th Gen) can be currently purchased for as little as $24.99... or just $5 more alongside a nice quartet of smart LED light bulbs.





The four C by GE soft white bulbs are separately sold for $19.99, itself representing a massive discount from a $44.99 list price, so regardless of how you look at this killer new Best Buy bundle deal, you stand to save a whole lot of money here. We're talking up to 65 bucks if we consider the MSRPs of these two items or only $15 if we simply look at how much the products cost on their own right now.





In addition to a built-in 3W speaker that can do a satisfactory job of putting you to sleep to your favorite relaxing songs, the Smart Clock Essential also has a "big and bold" 4-inch display going for it. That's not responsive to touch, mind you, and it doesn't show a lot of stuff, but it will tell you the time, date, and temperature in an unobtrusive yet crystal clear way that undoubtedly enhances the functionality of this versatile little device.





The same goes for the built-in nightlight and the Smart Clock Essential's ability to charge your phone via a USB 2.0 Type-A port on the back. Wrapped in gray fabric, the diminutive smart speaker can also do most of the things a significantly costlier Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo are capable of, setting timers and reminders, as well as delivering news briefings, making audio calls, and controlling more than 40,000 smart home devices from 5,000+ brands, all by listening to your voice.





Obviously, the four C by GE smart bulbs bundled in for free for a presumably limited time only are part of this extended club of compatible accessories, not to mention they're long-lasting, frugal in terms of energy consumption, and incredibly easy to use with both Google Assistant and Alexa.