Early Lenovo Smart Clock Cyber Monday deal brings a rare 60% discount

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Lenovo Smart Clock Cyber Monday deal brings a rare 60% discount
One of the first smart displays with Google Assistant, Lenovo’s Smart Clock is now cheaper than ever thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal. Featuring a 4-inch IPS touchscreen and Google Assistant support, the Smart Clock offers at least one more important extra ability: video call support.

Not only that, but you’ll be able to browse the Internet, watch videos or turn the smart clock into a digital frame. Apart from that, Lenovo’s Smart Clock offers the same features as a regular smart speaker, so just say “Hey Google” and get the latest weather forecast, as well as stream music, radio and podcasts.

Thanks to Google Assistant, you can even create custom routines for various times of day. Last but not least, the smart clock may be used to controls tens of thousands of compatible smart devices that work with Google’s digital assistant.

Lenovo Smart Clock with Google Assistant

$45 off (56%)
$34 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy


But the best thing about Lenovo’s Smart Clock is that it’s very cheap. Typically, such a device costs $80, but thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal, you can get one for just $35 from Best Buy.

