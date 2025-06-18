Finally! Lenovo rollable laptop goes on sale after a wild engineering rollercoaster



It goes on sale June 19 starting at $3,499. Yeah, that is a steep price – but you are also getting something that has never been done before.



This laptop takes the whole portability vs productivity struggle and flips it on its head. Built in collaboration with Intel, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 comes with a screen that can literally grow in size – from 14 inches up to 16.7 inches – with a simple hand gesture or a button press.



When it is in compact mode, you get a slick 14-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, full DCI-P3 color coverage and a 16:10 aspect ratio.



But once you roll it out, that same screen stretches to 16.7 inches and shifts to a portrait-style view, giving you more vertical real estate to play with. Whether you want one massive workspace or two stacked windows, it is designed to adapt to your workflow.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is a result of Intel-Lenovo engineering.



, building this thing took two years of development and a lot of problem-solving. One major hurdle? Fitting in the two tiny motors that power the rolling screen. These motors displaced other key components – like the circuit board and battery – which had to be redesigned from the ground up.



And there were plenty of behind-the-scenes tech hurdles to figure out:



How do you power down the hidden screen section when it’s rolled in?

How do you keep things cool when that extra screen gets hot while tucked inside?

And how do you make the screen transition seamless, with no lag, weird stretching, or stutter?



The answer?





– Zheng Jiong, Intel’s senior director of Customer Engineering, June 2025



And there are real use cases here. Spreadsheets go from showing 39 lines of data to 66 when unrolled. Coders get more vertical space for lines of code. And if you are multitasking on the go, two 16:9 windows stacked in portrait mode is way more efficient than flipping between tabs. Even apps like Instagram and TikTok just look better in a taller view.



Powering all this innovation is the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, backed by up to 32 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD. There's also Microsoft Copilot+ support built-in, along with Lenovo's own AI Now assistant, which runs on-device using local large language models – so you can stay productive even when offline.



Connectivity-wise, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. The battery is 66Whr, which should offer a decent run time, though don’t expect an all-day battery with the screen fully rolled out.



With specs like this, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable isn’t just about the cool screen – it’s built for serious users. The Core Ultra series, especially the Ultra 7, should handle multitasking like a champ. Whether you’re browsing, juggling multiple tabs, or working in Office apps, the experience should be fast and smooth.



It is also powerful enough for photo and video editing – even up to 4K – thanks to Intel Arc graphics and that big chunk of RAM. With 32 GB onboard, you should be able to run memory-hungry apps, handle massive files or keep tons of windows open without your laptop breaking a sweat.

