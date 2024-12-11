Step up your mobile gaming with the Lenovo Legion Go and save $157 at Amazon

Lenovo Legion Go: Now 22% off at Amazon Want to make your gaming time more enjoyable this Christmas? Well, now's your chance to do it! The Lenovo Legion Go is 22% off at Amazon, making it an absolute delight for mobile gaming enthusiasts. The best part? You won't find it at the same price at the official store and Best Buy! This is the 16/512GB version with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip. $157 off (22%) Buy at Amazon

Looking to spice up this year's Christmas gifts for your loved ones (or yourself)? If you're into mobile gaming, we have the ideal thing to show you. Amazon sells the Lenovo Legion Go, a handheld powerhouse, at a fantastic 22% discount, landing it at a much more decent price.We're talking about the handheld gaming device with controllers and a high-end Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, too! The unit combines a powerful tablet, gaming console, and a PC, making an unconventional but surely appreciated Christmas gift. The best part? No other merchant is selling it for under $545! Over at the official store, you can get the model for $549.99 instead of $699; the same goes for Best Buy.With its splendid 8.8-inch WQXGA display with 144Hz refresh rates, massive 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, the Legion Go is a solid gaming companion. Although the device is incredibly compact, it's also exceptionally powerful, thanks to its MAD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. On top of that, you get a full-fledged Windows 11 experience, something Windows tablet fans will undoubtedly value.With so much horsepower, this fella easily runs triple-A games like a breeze! Moreover, it comes with detachable joysticks for extra convenience, as well as 24 on-gamepad controls. In other words, you can indulge in any form of gaming with the Legion Go, and let's not forget you can also use it as a Windows tablet.As if that's not enough, this Lenovo gaming device features two USB4 40Gbps ports that give you blazing-fast data transfer. They can be used to connect your console to monitors, external hard drives, and more. Completing this awesome package is a 49.2Wh battery with fast charging features, which is about on par with other handheld gaming devices. Additionally, the unit has dual 2W speakers that provide powerful and immersive audio.While not everyone likes mobile consoles, the Lenovo Legion Go proves more than just your average gaming buddy. It's powerful, runs on Windows 11, and has detachable joysticks that let you experience portable gaming in a new way. On top of everything else, the unit is currently 22% off its ~$700 MSRP at Amazon, making it a real hit for gaming enthusiasts.