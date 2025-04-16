A Lenovo Chromebook with a big Full HD display is now less than $200 at Amazon

Major discount alert! Save more than a hundred bucks on a rather nice Lenovo laptop with a big screen, excellent battery life, and modern looks with vibrant colors. Grab yours now at Amazon!



A rather adequate for its operating system Intel Celeron N4500 10nm dual-core processor keeps ChromeOS running at processing speeds of up to 2.8GHz. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for its OS, and has 64GB of eMMC built-in storage which you can expand with the help of a microSD memory card. With a 2.6W three-cell battery, this device can last up to 10 hours of use without the need for a charge.



In terms of design, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i comes in a modern plastic body, with relatively tiny screen bezels, and in this particular deal in an Abyss Blue color. Weighing in at 5.5 pounds, it isn’t the lightest 15.6-inch Chromebook out there, but it isn’t the heaviest either.





This laptop comes with one USB-C port which is also used for charging, two USB-A ports, HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports, and as mentioned earlier, a microSD card slot. Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and a fingerprint scanner are also part of the IdeaPad 3i’s package.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook features a rather large 15.6-inch screen with a 1080p Full HD resolution. For context, most laptops in this price range come with smaller displays of 720p HD resolution. The screen panel is LED finished with anti-glare coating for better visibility in direct sunlight and it can hit 300 nits in terms of brightness.