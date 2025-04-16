Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

A Lenovo Chromebook with a big Full HD display is now less than $200 at Amazon

When it comes to laptops, most people often use them not just for work, but also for entertainment. This means a good modern laptop should be light and compact, with a long-lasting battery. Even if you’re working remotely, unless you’re a software developer, most apps you will need to do your job are present online on platforms such as ChromeOS.

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3i ChromeOS-running laptop is a steal with this $104 discount

$104 off (36%)
Major discount alert! Save more than a hundred bucks on a rather nice Lenovo laptop with a big screen, excellent battery life, and modern looks with vibrant colors. Grab yours now at Amazon!
Buy at Amazon

That’s why this next deal is one you should consider strongly. Right now Amazon is slashing the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook by a whopping 36%, making this stylish-looking device very affordable at less than $200. Remember when good laptops used to cost a kidney or two? These days are long gone. We believe you should hurry up and grab this deal which offers excellent value for money before it is gone.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook features a rather large 15.6-inch screen with a 1080p Full HD resolution. For context, most laptops in this price range come with smaller displays of 720p HD resolution. The screen panel is LED finished with anti-glare coating for better visibility in direct sunlight and it can hit 300 nits in terms of brightness.


 A rather adequate for its operating system Intel Celeron N4500 10nm dual-core processor keeps ChromeOS running at processing speeds of up to 2.8GHz. The laptop comes with 8GB of RAM, which is plenty for its OS, and has 64GB of eMMC built-in storage which you can expand with the help of a microSD memory card. With a 2.6W three-cell battery, this device can last up to 10 hours of use without the need for a charge. 

In terms of design, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3i comes in a modern plastic body, with relatively tiny screen bezels, and in this particular deal in an Abyss Blue color. Weighing in at 5.5 pounds, it isn’t the lightest 15.6-inch Chromebook out there, but it isn’t the heaviest either. 

This laptop comes with one USB-C port which is also used for charging, two USB-A ports, HDMI and 3.5mm audio ports, and as mentioned earlier, a microSD card slot. Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and a fingerprint scanner are also part of the IdeaPad 3i’s package.
Iskren Gaidarov Affiliate Content Lead
Iskren, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been passionate about technology since his childhood, sparked by his early experiences with phones like the Ericsson T28 and Sony Ericsson P910i. After earning a bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism, he turned his fascination with smartphones into a career, with a particular interest in Apple and Motorola. Outside of his tech pursuits, Iskren enjoys watching TV series, movies, driving, and has a deep passion for cars and Formula 1. He looks forward to the future of mobile tech, particularly the potential of rollable smartphones.
