Leaked OnePlus 13R camera specs shoot down a widely held assumption

The four color options of the China-bound OnePlus Ace 5 model are on display against a white background.
Since the OnePlus 12R was a rebranded OnePlus Ace 3, it was assumed that the OnePlus 13R would be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5. The latter was recently introduced in China and the OnePlus 13R is expected to become official during its global unveiling on January 7th. But, and this is a big but, a new rumor shows that the OnePlus 13R just might not be a carbon copy of the OnePlus Ace 5 after all.

By the way, if you were wondering what happened to the One Plus Ace 4, it simply does not exist. The number four is considered to be bad luck in the China since the Chinese word for the number is too similar to the word for death. The fear of the number four is called tetraphobia and Oppo skipped the number on its Find flagship series. And now we know that OnePlus has skipped the Ace 4 in China and has gone straight to the Ace 5.

OnePlus has confirmed that the 6000mAh battery on the OnePlus 13R will be lower than the 6400mAh cell powering the OnePlus Ace 5. Additionally, a noted leaker has come up with another difference between the OnePlus Ace 5 and the OnePlus 13R. Both models will share a 50 MP main camera backed by Sony's Lytia LYT-700 image sensor and an 8 MP Ultra-wide camera. The 16 MP front-facing cameras on the Ace 5 and the 13R are the same.

Leaker Brar reveals camera information for the OnePlus 13R. | Image credit-Yogesh Brar - Leaked OnePlus 13R camera specs shoot down a widely held assumption
Leaker Brar reveals camera information for the OnePlus 13R. | Image credit-Yogesh Brar

But according to leaker Yogesh Brar in a tweet posted today, the rear camera array on the OnePlus 13R has something that the OnePlus Ace 5 does not have and that is a telephoto camera which will employ Samsung's ISOCELL JN5 sensor. The telephoto camera will deliver 2x optical zoom.

Brar also leaked the configurations for the OnePlus 13R, at least in India. There will be a model with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. For power users there will be a model equipped with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

So it would appear that those who figured that the OnePlus 13R would be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5 are wrong and that the OnePlus 13R will have some features not included with the China bound Ace 5 model.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless