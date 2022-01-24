Notification Center

Xiaomi

Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022
Being the second-largest phone manufacturer in the world—only beaten by Samsung in that regard—it’s no surprise just how many phone models Xiaomi makes. That is even more true if we take into account its Redmi and POCO sub-brands.

Well, new information from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station has surfaced online, revealing details about some of the phones Xiaomi plans to release in 2022. The leak is in the form of a list that contains all the codenames of the alleged upcoming phones.


The codenames number is 12, as seen in the image shared by the leaker. If we go from top to bottom, we first see “munch”, “rubens”, “matisse”, and “fog”. These are supposedly the upcoming Redmi K50 series that Xiaomi is expected to launch sometime in February—the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus, and K50 Gaming edition.

The more expensive Redmi K50 models are expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 series and Dimensity 8000/9000 chips inside. The next two on the list, however, might also be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, says Digital chat station.

What’s more, it’s possible that the phones codenamed “Thor” and “loki” are premium models, which Xiaomi is planning to introduce with a focus on the camera system. One of them could even have a 200MP camera sensor.

Moving on, we are then met with the codenames “light” and “thunder”. These two are said to be Xiaomi’s foldable lineup, namely the Xiaomi Mi MIX Flip and Xiaomi Fold 2. Although, it’s unclear if the “Mi” will stay in the MIX Flip, as the company has made it clear that it wants to get rid of that one-syllable word in its phone naming system.

Finally, we reach the bottom of Digital Chat Station’s list, where “zizhan”, “zijin”, “taoyao” and “opal” are. These are allegedly the anticipated Redmi Note 12 series, which Xiaomi is expected to unveil in the second half of 2022. One of these models is the one that is supposed to come with the yet to be announced mid-tear chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.

