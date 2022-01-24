Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 2022

Freshly leaked list reveals Xiaomi’s alleged upcoming phones in 20220
Well, new information from reputable tipster Digital Chat Station has surfaced online, revealing details about some of the phones Xiaomi plans to release in 2022. The leak is in the form of a list that contains all the codenames of the alleged upcoming phones.
The codenames number is 12, as seen in the image shared by the leaker. If we go from top to bottom, we first see “munch”, “rubens”, “matisse”, and “fog”. These are supposedly the upcoming Redmi K50 series that Xiaomi is expected to launch sometime in February—the Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro Plus, and K50 Gaming edition.
What’s more, it’s possible that the phones codenamed “Thor” and “loki” are premium models, which Xiaomi is planning to introduce with a focus on the camera system. One of them could even have a 200MP camera sensor.
Finally, we reach the bottom of Digital Chat Station’s list, where “zizhan”, “zijin”, “taoyao” and “opal” are. These are allegedly the anticipated Redmi Note 12 series, which Xiaomi is expected to unveil in the second half of 2022. One of these models is the one that is supposed to come with the yet to be announced mid-tear chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1.