Leak shows Linkbuds WF-L900, possible Sony wireless earbuds with a distinctive design

There are also no visible buttons on the earbuds, so it is possible that the Linkbuds may use touch controls rather than physical buttons. Furthermore, judging by the position of the microphones, the Linkbuds may feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Also, if the Linkbuds are positioned slightly below Sony's flagship earbuds, expect the Linkbuds to offer good audio quality, but it may not be at a flagship-level as with the WF-1000XM4 earbuds.



Bear in mind that this is only a leak, and currently, apart from the distinct design, there is no other information available about the possible Linkbuds. There is also no information on when we could expect Sony to release them or if the Linkbuds would be available in all markets. Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger There are also no visible buttons on the earbuds, so it is possible that the Linkbuds may use touch controls rather than physical buttons. Furthermore, judging by the position of the microphones, the Linkbuds may feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Also, if the Linkbuds are positioned slightly below Sony's flagship earbuds, expect the Linkbuds to offer good audio quality, but it may not be at a flagship-level as with the WF-1000XM4 earbuds.Bear in mind that this is only a leak, and currently, apart from the distinct design, there is no other information available about the possible Linkbuds. There is also no information on when we could expect Sony to release them or if the Linkbuds would be available in all markets.

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable in this text field Rephrase Rephrase current sentence Edit in Ginger

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

A new leak from @TechInsiderBlog shows a possible new set of upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Sony called Linkbuds WF-L900 (via MySmartPrice). The Linkbuds probably won't be the successor to the current Sony flagship earbuds, the WF-1000XM4 , but they might be positioned right under them.By looking at the pictures from the leak, we see that the Linkbuds may come in two color variations: black and white. But we may also say that the new Sony earbuds may have a very unique and easily recognizable design.According to the leaked images, the Linkbuds would have a circular body similar to the WF-1000XM4 earbuds (nothing interesting here), but would also feature an open donut-like ring that would probably be positioned on top of the ear canals. Now, this is not something you see every day, am I right?