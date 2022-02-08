Leak shows Linkbuds WF-L900, possible Sony wireless earbuds with a distinctive design

Leak shows Linkbuds WF-L900, possible Sony wireless earbuds with a distinctive design1
By looking at the pictures from the leak, we see that the Linkbuds may come in two color variations: black and white. But we may also say that the new Sony earbuds may have a very unique and easily recognizable design.
According to the leaked images, the Linkbuds would have a circular body similar to the WF-1000XM4 earbuds (nothing interesting here), but would also feature an open donut-like ring that would probably be positioned on top of the ear canals. Now, this is not something you see every day, am I right?
There are also no visible buttons on the earbuds, so it is possible that the Linkbuds may use touch controls rather than physical buttons. Furthermore, judging by the position of the microphones, the Linkbuds may feature Active Noise Cancelation (ANC). Also, if the Linkbuds are positioned slightly below Sony's flagship earbuds, expect the Linkbuds to offer good audio quality, but it may not be at a flagship-level as with the WF-1000XM4 earbuds.
Bear in mind that this is only a leak, and currently, apart from the distinct design, there is no other information available about the possible Linkbuds. There is also no information on when we could expect Sony to release them or if the Linkbuds would be available in all markets.
or reload the browser
or reload the browser