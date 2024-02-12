Latest OxygenOS 14 update creates problems for the camera system on the OnePlus 11



The OnePlus 11 recently received the February OxygenOS 14 update and many owners of the device wish they never installed it. That's because the camera on the handset has been acting wonky since the update. In some cases, the camera app crashes after three pictures are snapped. Others complain that their photos aren't being saved. These complaints are posted on the official OnePlus forums via ( AndroidCentral ).





If you are having an issue with your Settings > About phone > IMEI . If you are having an issue with your OnePlus 11 since installing the February OxygenOS 14 update, you should let the company know. You can contact OnePlys by tapping on this link , and filling out a form that will include your email, name, country, and phone number. You'll be asked to select the OnePlus device your complaint is about from a list that goes from the OnePlus One to the OnePlus 12 series. You need to include your phone's unique IMEI number. You can find this by going to





Write in the subject matter of your complaint, such as "OnePlus 11 camera issues following February update." Type in the details about your complaint, add any files (such as images) if appropriate, and check off the box that says you agree to have your personal data processed by OnePlus for support. When you're all ready, tap on the red bar that says, Submit Your Question and your concern is making its way to people at OnePlus who can do something about it.









At this moment, the camera bug is affecting the OnePlus 11 only. The rear camera array on the device includes a 50MP image sensor backing the primary camera, a 32MP Telephoto camera with a 2x optical zoom, and there is a 48MP ultra-wide camera. A 16MP front-facing camera shoots selfies and supports video chats.







The OnePlus 11 is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display sporting a 1440 x 3216 QHD+ resolution and featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 application processor is under the hood with 8GB/16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage or 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage. A 5000mAh battery keeps the lights on.



