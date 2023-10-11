Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Upcoming event
Last day of Prime Day Fall deals! Save big on phones now.
Oct 12, Thu, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!

Deals
Follow Us
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 35% off for Prime Day!
With all the Amazon Prime Day smartwatch deals swirling around in the second day of its Big Deal Days sales event, it's easy to miss one of the best cheap smartwatch offers right now. Enter the the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S that Amazon has at half off to grab today only!

Garmin Vivoactive 4

45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen with 260 x 260 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 8 Days of Battery Life, Gray Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Silver Stainless Steel Bezel, Gray Silicone Strap, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Vivoactive 4S

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Touchscreen with 218 x 218 Pixel Resolution, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Stress Tracking, Advanced Sleep Tracking, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Stainless Steel Bezel, Silicone Strap, Three Colors, Amazon Prime Membership Required
$160 off (48%)
$169 99
$329 99
Buy at Amazon

That's right, this Amazon Prime Day Garmin watch deal makes its budget runners incredibly cheap, slashing $160 off each for one unbelievable sub-$200 price. If you keep an active lifestyle, you’d demand something more durable like the Garmin Vivoactive 4? The 45mm configuration of this timeless wearable typically costs as much as $329.99, but now it’s on sale at Amazon. At 48% off, it’s a rare deal!

It’s not every day we see it a markdown of over 30%, even during Prime Day, so we suggest you don’t wait a minute longer and pull the trigger on this great cheap smartwatch deal before it is over and out tomorrow when Amazon's Big Deal Days are over.

The Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S  come packed with health and fitness-related apps and boast their own coaching feature to professionally guide you to your fitness goals. To use the Garmin Coach, you need to set a training plan on your device, and the widget will appear on your widget loop.

If you want to diversify your sports routine, you can always take up one of the animated workouts this smartwatch offers. Garmin didn’t neglect the standard sensors, either, and the watch can take your heart, hydration, stress levels, sleep and other health metrics.

Nice watch you have here, it's be a shame if something happens to it? Well, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 sports an incident detection that automatically sends your GPS data in a text message or an email to your emergency contacts. As for music, the smart timepiece supports downloads from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music. 

A week of battery life should seal this Amazon Prime Day deal on the excellent Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S smartwatches so hurry up before the Big Deal Days event strikes midnight!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!
Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!
Apple has a huge opportunity to improve its iPhone accessories business
Apple has a huge opportunity to improve its iPhone accessories business
Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection
Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection
Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!
Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!
Hours left on this great tablet deal: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus with quad speakers, FHD screen
Hours left on this great tablet deal: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus with quad speakers, FHD screen
Last chance: lowest price on AirPods Pro 2 during October Prime Day deals!
Last chance: lowest price on AirPods Pro 2 during October Prime Day deals!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless