Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!

That's right, this Amazon Prime Day Garmin watch deal makes its budget runners incredibly cheap, slashing $160 off each for one unbelievable sub-$200 price. If you keep an active lifestyle, you’d demand something more durable like the Garmin Vivoactive 4? The 45mm configuration of this timeless wearable typically costs as much as $329.99, but now it’s on sale at Amazon. At 48% off, it’s a rare deal!



It’s not every day we see it a markdown of over 30%, even during Prime Day, so we suggest you don’t wait a minute longer and pull the trigger on this great cheap smartwatch deal before it is over and out tomorrow when Amazon's Big Deal Days are over.



The Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S come packed with health and fitness-related apps and boast their own coaching feature to professionally guide you to your fitness goals. To use the Garmin Coach, you need to set a training plan on your device, and the widget will appear on your widget loop.



If you want to diversify your sports routine, you can always take up one of the animated workouts this smartwatch offers. Garmin didn’t neglect the standard sensors, either, and the watch can take your heart, hydration, stress levels, sleep and other health metrics.



Nice watch you have here, it's be a shame if something happens to it? Well, the Garmin Vivoactive 4 sports an incident detection that automatically sends your GPS data in a text message or an email to your emergency contacts. As for music, the smart timepiece supports downloads from Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon Music.





A week of battery life should seal this Amazon Prime Day deal on the excellent Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S smartwatches so hurry up before the Big Deal Days event strikes midnight!